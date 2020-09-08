USD/CNH: Further downside seems to have lost traction – UOB

Extra decline in USD/CNH appears to have lost some momentum as of late, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Yesterday, we noted that ‘the underlying tone has softened but any weakness from here is viewed as a lower trading range of 6.8250/6.8450’. We added, ‘a sustained decline below 6.8250 is not expected’. While USD subsequently traded sideways, it is within a narrower range than expected (between 6.8280 and 6.8393). The muted price action offers no fresh clues and the current movement is still viewed as part of a consolidation phase. In other words, we continue to expect USD to trade sideways, likely between 6.8250 and 6.8450.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “Our latest narrative was from last Wednesday (02 Sep, spot at 6.8355) wherein ‘oversold short-term conditions could lead to consolidation first but overall risk is for further USD weakness towards 6.8000’. Our view was not wrong as USD traded in a relatively quiet manner for the past few days. While downward momentum has eased somewhat, the negative phase in USD that started in mid-August still has chance to push lower towards the round-number support level of 6.8000. Only a move above 6.8800 (no change in ‘strong resistance’ level) would indicate the negative phase in USD has run its course.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Recovery mode intact above 0.7200 post-Chinese CPI
AUD/USD holds steady above 0.7200 on the release of in-line with estimates Chinese inflation figures. The spot hit fresh ten-day lows at 0.7193 after the greenback rallied on risk-aversion, triggered by Sino-American tensions, US stimulus deadlock and vaccine concerns.
USD/JPY: Sidelined below 106.00 amid risk-aversion, dollar strength
USD/JPY remains depressed below 106.00 despite the bounce from weekly lows. The market mood remains sour after AstraZeneca halted its COVID-19 vaccine trials. Broad US dollar strength cushions the downside in the spot.
WTI: 100-day SMA questions further downside near 12-week low
WTI consolidates from $36.50 after marking the heaviest drop since late-April. The energy benchmark bounces off the lowest since June 15 as 100-day SMA probes the sellers. The $40.00 threshold can act as an immediate upside barrier.
Gold’s path of least resistance is down, $1913 back in sight
Following Tuesday’s two-way wild swings, Gold returns to the backseat, as the haven demand for the USD remains in vogue amid the risk-off action in the global stocks. The sentiment soured on rising US-Sino tensions, US fiscal deadlock and pessimism over the coronavirus vaccine.
China, Brexit, COVID: Big headaches for FX
With no major US economic reports scheduled for release this week, the dollar is set to take its cue from political and pharmaceutical headlines. President Trump was busy this Labor Day weekend throwing out threats to decouple from China.