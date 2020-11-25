USD/CNH faces further consolidation near-term – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group noted USD/CNH is likely to move within the 6.5400-6.6200 range in the near-term.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Yesterday, we highlighted that ‘the rapid rise appears to be overdone and further USD strength is unlikely for today’. We added, ‘USD is more likely to consolidate and trade between 6.5540 and 6.5900’. While our view was not wrong, USD traded within a narrower and higher range than expected (6.5692/6.5972). The movement is viewed as an on-going consolidation phase and USD is likely to continue to trade sideways. Expected range for today; 6.5550/6.5890.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We have held a negative view in USD for about 2 weeks now. In our latest narrative from last Friday (20 Nov, spot at 6.5720), we highlighted that ‘unless USD moves and stays below 6.5500 within these 1 to 2 days, prospect for a move to 6.5200 would diminish quickly’. USD dropped to 6.5455 yesterday (23 Nov) before rebounding strongly to end the day on a firm note at 6.5835 (+0.49%). While our ‘strong resistance’ level at 6.6000 is still intact, the rapid loss in momentum suggests that the weak phase in USD has run its course. From here, USD is deemed to have moved into a consolidation phase and is expected to trade between 6.5400 and 6.6200 for a period of time.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
