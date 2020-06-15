USD/CNH faces consolidation between 7.0500/7.1250 – UOB

In light of the recent price action, USD/CNH is expected to trade within a consolidative mood between 7.0500 and 7.1250 in the next weeks.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “USD traded in a relatively narrow range of 7.0669/7.0875 last Friday before ending the day little changed at 7.0755 (-0.06%). The firm price action upon opening this morning suggests that a break of the strong resistance at 7.0950 would not be surprising. However, USD is unlikely to move above 7.1100. Support is at 7.0820 followed by 7.0740.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “Last Monday (08 Jun, spot at 7.0570), we indicated that USD ‘could weaken to 7.0400’. After USD dropped to 7.0400, we highlighted on Thursday (11 Jun) that ‘the negative phase in USD is still intact and noted that the next support below 7.0400 is at 7.0200 followed 7.0000’. We added, ‘oversold short-term conditions could lead to a few days of consolidation first’. The subsequent consolidation has resulted in a rapid loss in momentum and while our 7.0950 ‘strong resistance’ is still intact, the prospect for USD to move below 7.0400 from here has dissipated. In other words, USD has likely moved into a consolidation phase and is expected to trade between 7.0500 and 7.1250 for a period.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
