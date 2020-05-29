USD/CNH: Extra gains need to clear 7.2000 – UOB

According to FX Strategists at UOB Group, USD/CNH’s outlook remains positive and is expected to climb further on a breakout of the 7.20 level.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Our expectation for ‘further USD strength’ did not materialize as USD traded between 7.1542 and 7.1868 before ending the day little changed at 7.1712 (-0.07%). USD has likely moved into a consolidation phase and for today, it is expected to trade between 7.1500 and 7.1900.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We warned yesterday ‘the risk of USD breaking above 7.1652 has increased’ and highlighted that such a move ‘could potentially lead to a sharp and rapid rise’. While the subsequent rally did not break the major 7.2000 level (high of 7.1966), strong upward momentum suggests the risk for the coming days is still on the upside. Note that the record high was at 7.1960 in September last year and from here, a break of 7.2000 could potentially lead to further strong gains as once above this ‘round number’ resistance, the next resistance level of note is nearer to 7.2400. All in, the current positive outlook is deemed as intact as long as USD holds above 7.1400 (‘strong support’ level was at 7.1100 yesterday).”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD breaks above 1.1100 amid EU hopes, US-Sino tensiosn
EUR/USD has hit a new two-month high above 1.11, amid hopes for a fiscal boost in Europe, and as growing Sino-American tensions seem to weigh on the dollar for a change. EZ inflation, US data, Trump's China speech, and end-of-month flows are in play.
GBP/USD advances amid US dollar weakness, shrugging off concerns
GBP/USD is trading above 1.23, edging higher amid US dollar weakness and Britain's gradual reopening. Intensifying Sino-American tensions and the Brexit impasse are ignored.
Forex Today: Dollar dives, decoupling from stumbling stocks ahead of Trump's Chinese announcement
The US dollar remains on the back foot, with EUR/USD topping 1.11, despite a worsening market mood related to Sno-American relations. President Donald Trump will announce actions against China following Beijing's tightening of its grip on Hong Kong.
Gold pokes $1,721/23 resistance area
Gold prices extend the latest recovery from $1,711 as DXY refreshes two-month low. A confluence of 10-day EMA, nine-day-old falling trend line probes immediate upside. An ascending trend line from April 21 favors the bulls.
WTI struggles to cheer USD weakness, drops 1.40% in Asia
WTI probes gradual declines from $34.34, still eyes record monthly advances. DXY bears the burden of risk aversion wave before US President Trump’s China conference. Fears of US-China restrict the black gold’s near-term upside.