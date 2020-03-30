USD/CNH: Extends recovery gains beyond 7.1050 after PBOC rate cut

- USD/CNH takes further measures after China’s central bank took steps to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19).
- PBOC cuts seven-day reverse repo rate, Moody’s cited weakness of China’s shadow banking industry.
- China’s Commerce Ministry, President Xi remain optimistic.
USD/CNH remains on the front foot around 7.1080 after the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) announced a rate cut on early Monday. Earlier, comments from China’s Commerce Ministry and President Xi Jin Ping kept the normal optimistic tone whereas Moody’s cited further weakness of the domestic shadow banking industry.
Read: China cuts interest rate, injects $7 billion into banking system
In its yet another move to fight the pandemic, China’s PBOC announced 20 basis points (bps) of a rate cut to its seven-day reverse repo. With this, the Chinese central bank’s benchmark interest rate currently stands at 2.2%.
Over the weekend, China’s President Xi Jinping said that the government will adjust support policies to protect small and medium firms from the impact of coronavirus outbreak. The national leader also pushed for the active resumption of operation and production to tame the negative implications of the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.
Following that, China’s Commerce Ministry also crossed wires while saying that around 80% of restaurants are open for business. It was also mentioned that nearly all major supermarkets, convenience stores, shopping malls and farm produce retail markets have reopened.
Furthermore, Moody’s said that China’s shadow banking industry continues to shrink but the nationwide leverage is set to rise further. It’s worth mentioning that China reported 31 new coronavirus cases in the Mainland as of end-march 29 versus 45 a day earlier.
Amid all this, the market’s risk-tone remains heavy with the US 10-year treasuries declining nine basis points (bps) to 0.656% whereas stocks in Asia also marking losses by the press time.
Moving on, investors now await China’s official PMI numbers for March, up for publishing tomorrow, for fresh impulse.
Technical analysis
A six-day-old falling trend line near 7.1250/55 seems to limit the pair’s immediate upside while February month high near 7.0590 can check the bears during the downside.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|7.111
|Today Daily Change
|0.0230
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32%
|Today daily open
|7.088
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|7.0273
|Daily SMA50
|7.0007
|Daily SMA100
|6.996
|Daily SMA200
|7.0136
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|7.118
|Previous Daily Low
|7.0658
|Previous Weekly High
|7.1518
|Previous Weekly Low
|7.059
|Previous Monthly High
|7.0572
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.9572
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|7.0981
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|7.0858
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|7.0632
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|7.0384
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|7.011
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|7.1154
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7.1428
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7.1676
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY keeps losses after China rate cut
USD/JPY continues to trade in the red as the rate cut by China has failed to bring cheer to the equity markets. China's rate cut and liquidity infusion have failed to put a bid under the risky assets. The Anti-risk Yen remains better bid and is keeping USD/JPY on the defensive.
AUD/USD: Reverses lower from 0.6184, Friday's close pivotal
With the US dollar again attracting haven bids on coronavirus pandemic fears, the AUD/USD pair is feeling the pull of gravity in Asia. Global markets continue to struggle as the virus outbreak in the US worsened over the weekend.
USD/CNH: Extends recovery gains beyond 7.1050 after PBOC rate cut
USD/CNH takes further measures after China’s central bank took steps to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19). PBOC cuts seven-day reverse repo rate, Moody’s cited weakness of China’s shadow banking industry.
Gold seesaws around $1,630 as coronavirus woes prevail
Gold prices fail to hold onto early-day uptick. US stock futures, treasury yields down amid risk-off. US President Trump extends social-distancing until April 30, Japan's government to extend the entry ban.
WTI drops to one-week low, around $22.00, on demand-supply concerns
WTI registers three-day losing streak, tests the lowest in a week. Coronavirus fears weigh on the demand outlook, supply remains high. Energy traders pay a little heed to geopolitical concerns relating to Saudi Arabia and North Korea.