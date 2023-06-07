USD/CNH extends bounce off intraday low near 7.1300 on mixed China trade data

- USD/CNH picks up bids to are intraday losses, braces for three-day uptrend.
- China trade surplus ease, Exports grow, Imports ease in May.
- Sluggish markets, US Dollar’s failure to gain traction amid pre-Fed blackout limit Yuan’s moves.
USD/CNH looks set to reclaim 7.1300 as it rebounds from the intraday low amid mixed China trade numbers published early Wednesday. In doing so, the offshore China Yuan (CNH) fails to justify recently sluggish, mostly downbeat, US Dollar moves.
China’s headlines Trade Balance deteriorates to $65.81 billion versus the $92.0 billion expected and $90.21 billion previous readings. That said, the Exports and Imports came in mixed with the former falling past -0.4% expected and 8.5% previous readings to -7.5% YoY whereas the latter improves to 2.3% from -0.8% market forecasts and 4.2% prior.
Also read: China’s May Trade Balance: Surplus shrinks as exports tumble
On the other hand, US Dollar Index (DXY) struggles to defend the previous day’s corrective bounce while making rounds to 104.10, mostly indecisive on a day by the press time. In doing so, the greenback’s gauge versus six major currencies suffers from downbeat market bets on the Fed’s next move amid the pre-FOMC blackout for the policymakers. That said, the interest rate futures show a nearly 15% probability of a June rate hike. The reason could be linked to downbeat United States activity data released on Monday, as well as the previously dovish comments from the Federal Reserve (Fed) Officials ahead of the pre-Fed blackout.
Elsewhere, the recently positive concerns about the US-China ties and the People’s Bank of China’s (PBoC) qualitative measures to ease credit improves the sentiment. Furthermore, the US policymakers’ ability to avoid the ‘catastrophic’ default and softer US Data allow market players to remain optimistic.
Against this backdrop, the 10-year coupons remain sluggish at around 3.67%, despite a recent corrective bounce, whereas the two-year counterpart rose a bit to 4.50% at the latest. While portraying the mood, S&P500 Futures print mild gains by tracking Wall Street’s performance.
Looking ahead, a light calendar and the pre-Fed silence can restrict the USD/CNH moves ahead of Friday’s China inflation numbers.
Technical analysis
A one-week-old ascending support line, near 7.1160 at the latest, restricts immediate downside of the USD/CNH pair even as the RSI conditions suggest a pullback from the multi-month high.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|7.1216
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0074
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10%
|Today daily open
|7.129
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|7.0507
|Daily SMA50
|6.961
|Daily SMA100
|6.9073
|Daily SMA200
|6.9834
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|7.1442
|Previous Daily Low
|7.106
|Previous Weekly High
|7.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|7.0642
|Previous Monthly High
|7.1344
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.8962
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|7.1297
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|7.1206
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|7.1086
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|7.0882
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|7.0704
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|7.1468
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7.1646
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7.185
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD eases toward 0.6650 on Aussie Q1 GDP miss, dismal China trade data
AUD/USD is turning south toward 0.6650 after China's Trade Surplus shrunk on weaker exports and the Australian Q1 GDP missed estimates with 0.2% QoQ. The pair reverses hawkish RBA Governor Lowe-led advance.
USD/JPY remains pressured below 139.50 on falling US Treasury bond yields
USD/JPY is extending its pullback below 139.50 in Wednesday's Asian trading. The pair is undermined by the ongoing sell-off in the US Treasury bond yields, which is dragging the US Dollar lower. Focus shifts to Japanese Q1 GDP data, in the absence of top-tier US economic data.
Gold eyes further upside past $1,950 with inverse H&S in offing, softer US Dollar
Gold price prints a three-day winning streak near $1,965 as the US Dollar remains depressed during early Wednesday. In doing so, the precious metal also cheers hopes of China’s more stimulus and the cautious optimism in the markets.
MATIC price struggles to recover after $95 million transfer from whale to Binance
Ethereum network’s largest scaling solution, MATIC, wiped out its gains from the past week in response to the US Securities & Exchange Commission’s (SEC) crackdown on the token. The SEC deemed MATIC a security in its lawsuit against both Binance and Coinbase.
Is the Dollar's fate still intact?
The data is not cooperating with the narratives. The US economy is resilient but not endlessly, viz. services PMI. Germany is an industrial powerhouse but factory orders just crashed. Britain is beset by inflation but construction is way up in big projects, including infrastructure.