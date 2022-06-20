- USD/CNG has overstepped 6.7150 as PBOC sounded neutral on interest rates.
- The one-year PLR and five-year PLR have left unchanged at 3.7% and 4.45% respectively.
- The Fed may announce one more 75 bps rate hike in July.
The USD/CNH pair has scaled above 6.7100 after the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) kept a neutral stance on the interest rates. An accommodative monetary policy stance from the PBOC was highly expected by the market participants as the recent curbs in Shanghai and Beijing to contain the spread of the Covid-19 have dented the aggregate demand prospects.
The PBOC has kept its one-year Prime Lending Rate (PLR) at 3.7%, while the five-year PLR has been stable at 4.45%. The Chinese economy is reviving from the lockdown measures levied for a period of two months earlier. A stable inflation rate at 2.1% and higher Retail Sales at -6.7%, significantly higher than the prior print of -11.1% have supported the PBOC to sound neutral on its interest rates. The PBOC will flush more liquidity into the economy to spurt the growth rate going ahead.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) is attempting to take support around 104.65 as odds of a rate hike by 75 basis points (bps) are galloping strongly. The US inflation is stable at above 8% despite two rate hikes in March and May but no material impact was noticed on the asset. Therefore, a 75 basis point (bps) interest rate hike has been announced by Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell. Only one Fed policymaker didn’t support the 75 bps rate hike announcement. Now, investors are bracing for a consecutive 75 bps rate hike in July.
USD/CNH
|Overview
|Today last price
|6.7114
|Today Daily Change
|0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|6.709
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6.6971
|Daily SMA50
|6.643
|Daily SMA100
|6.498
|Daily SMA200
|6.4474
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|6.7256
|Previous Daily Low
|6.6848
|Previous Weekly High
|6.7856
|Previous Weekly Low
|6.6668
|Previous Monthly High
|6.8384
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.6116
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6.7101
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6.7004
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6.6874
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6.6657
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.6466
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|6.7282
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|6.7473
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|6.769
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD rebounds to 0.6950 as USD retreat picks up steam
AUD/USD is recovering to near 0.6950, as the US dollar retreat gains momentum in Asian trading. The PBOC inaction, recession fears and falling iron-ore prices could keep the further upside elusive in the aussie. Liquidity is likely to be thinner this Monday.
EUR/USD jumps above 1.0500 on swift USD pullback
EUR/USD is advancing above 1.0500, as bears take a breather after a three-week downside. The euro shakes off early losses on the ECB fragmentations risks and French political woes. The US dollar slips amid holiday-thinned light trading.
Gold approaches $1,850 despite recession, Fed woes, Powell eyed
Gold remains sidelined despite the bounce off intraday low, flashed biggest weekly fall in a month at the latest. Fears of economic slowdown, higher Fed rates underpin US dollar’s safe-haven demand. Headlines surrounding China appear to challenge intraday bears amid a quiet session.
Why Polygon is at risk of turning into a worthless penny stock
Polygon price is nearing its last line of defense for entering an existential crisis. MATIC price is set to book its eighth straight week of losses, even eleven if you do not count the marginally profitable week from mid-April.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!