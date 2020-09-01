USD/CNH could slip back to the 6.8300 region – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group suggested USD/CNH could drop further and test the 6.8300 area in the next weeks.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday USD ‘could dip below 6.8500 but odds for a break of the major support at 6.8460 are not high’. However, USD managed to edge below 6.8460 and touched before recovering slightly to end the day slightly lower at 6.8470 (-0.16%). Despite the breach of the major support, there is no ‘spark’ as USD traded in a relatively quiet manner. From here, USD could edge lower but any weakness is likely limited to a test of 6.8300. Resistance is at 6.8580 followed by 6.8760.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “The negative phase that started about 2 weeks ago is still clearly intact. In our latest narrative from last Thursday (27 Aug, spot at 6.8790), we highlighted that ‘the next support level of note is at 6.8460’. This is a solid support and while USD ‘cracked’ this level yesterday (31 Aug), there was hardly any follow-through (low of 6.8436). Such lackluster price actions upon a breach of major support indicates either USD is not ready for further losses or it is biding time for a more aggressive decline later on. For now, we believe it is latter scenario. In other words, we continue to hold a negative USD view and anticipate the current weakness to extend to 6.8300, possibly 6.8160. Overall, the negative USD view is deemed as intact as long as USD does not move above the ‘strong resistance’ at 6.8950 (level was previously at 6.9180).”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats toward 1.1950 amid mixed eurozone data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1950 but off the highs near 1.20. Eurozone CPI disappointed with -0.2% in August while the Manufacturing PMI met estimates with 51.7 points. The dollar is under broad pressure amid an upbeat market mood and Fed support.
GBP/USD trades above 1.34 ahead of tax news, US data
GBP/USD is trading above 1.34, the highest since December as the dollar extends its decline. UK FinMin Sunak is set to present tax hikes. The final UK Manufacturing PMI came out at 55.2, a minor downgrade. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is awaited.
XAU/USD bulls seem tiring before $2,000
Gold prices rise for the third day to attack two-week top. Sustained break of one-month-old resistance line, now support, favors the bulls. Overbought RSI, short-term rising trend line challenges the buyers.
Forex Today: Dollar free-falls amid vaccine hopes, Fed fallout, critical levels and data eyed
September begins where August ended – dollar weakness. The fallout from Fed dovishness and hopes for a vaccine boost markets and weigh on the greenback. Manufacturing sector PMIs are awaited.
WTI: Pullback risks mount with the golden cross
WTI trades at $42.95 at press time versus $42.56 seen on Monday. Oil's daily chart shows a golden crossover, a contrary indicator. Monday's bearish inverted hammer suggests scope for price pullbacks.