USD/CNH: Chance of dropping below July’s low of 7.1435 – UOB Group

US Dollar (USD) could drop below July’s low of 7.1435, but it might not be able to maintain a foothold below this level. In the longer run, rapidly increasing downward momentum indicates USD could drop below 7.1435; it is unclear now if 7.1290 is within reach, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.
Rapidly increasing downward momentum
24-HOUR VIEW: "While we indicated yesterday that 'there is scope for USD to drop further,' we were of the view that 'any decline is likely part of a lower range of 7.1630/7.1830.' However, USD broke below 7.1630 and dropped sharply to a low of 7.1492. USD rebounded from the low to close at 7.1578, down by 0.20%. While conditions are oversold, USD could drop below July’s low of 7.1435 today. However, given the oversold conditions, USD might not be able to maintain a foothold below this level. To keep the momentum, USD must hold below 7.1710, with minor resistance at 7.1630."
1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "We turned slightly negative on USD yesterday (25 Aug, spot at 7.1740). We indicated that it 'may edge lower, but any decline is unlikely to break clearly below 7.1600.' However, USD easily broke below 7.1600 and dropped to a low of 7.1492. The rapidly increasing downward momentum indicates USD could drop below July’s low of 7.1435. Currently, it is unclear if the next support at 7.1290 is within reach. Overall, we will maintain our negative view as long as 7.1800 (‘strong resistance’ level was at 7.1860 yesterday) is not breached."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off lows, looks to retake 1.1600
EUR/USD now manages to regain some traction and rebounds from earlier three-week lows near 1.1570 in a context of a marked selling pressure on the risk complex and further gains in the US Dollar. In addition, renewed political turmoil in France poses a challenge for the pair, as PM Bayrou’s government is expected to lose a vital confidence vote next month.
GBP/USD remains offered near the 1.3400 region
GBP/USD resumes its decline on Wednesday, with sellers sending Cable to the proximity of the 1.3400 contention zone, or three-day lows, amid marked gains in the Greenback. Meanwhile, markets remain watchful of developments on the trade front as well as news from the Fed-Trump saga.
Gold meets support near $3,370 on stronger Dollar
Gold loses traction and trades around the $3,380 region per troy ounce on Wednesday in response to renewed upside impulse in the US Dollar, mixed US yields across the curve and some proft taking mood in light of recent strong gains.
Crypto Gainers Today: Cronos, Numeraire and Hyperliquid rally as bullish news fuels momentum
Cronos (CRO), Numeraire (NMR), and Hyperliquid (HYPE) emerged as the top crypto gainers, rallying strongly on the back of bullish news and market momentum. Cronos price surges to a new yearly high following Trump Media's plans for a CRO treasury company. At the same time, Numeraire soared after securing a massive $500 million commitment from JPMorgan Asset Management.
AI boom or bubble? Three convictions for investors
AI 2.0 = from “build it” to “prove it”: Big Tech’s AI investment is already in the hundreds of billions, but monetization remains modest. The cycle is shifting from spending on capacity to delivering productivity and revenue impact.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.