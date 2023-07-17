USD/CNH bulls attack 7.1700 on mixed China data, geopolitical concerns

- USD/CNH picks up bids to extend Friday’s recovery from one-month low.
- China Q2 GDP eases to 0.8% QoQ, Industrial Production improved but Retail Sales dropped in June.
- Mixed concerns about China’s ties with other nations prod market sentiment, allowing US Dollar to lick its wounds.
- US Retail Sales, risk catalysts eyed for clear directions.
USD/CNH renews its intraday high near 7.1720 after China fails to defy the market’s downbeat concerns with its mixed data published early Monday. Also fueling the offshore Chinese Yuan (CNH) pair could be the US Dollar’s corrective bounce amid downbeat sentiment, as well as the People’s Bank of China’s (PBoC) defense of the Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF) rates.
China’s second quarter (Q2) 2023 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) came in at 0.8% QoQ versus 0.5% market forecasts and 2.2% prior whereas the GDP YoY figures rose past the previous readings of 4.5% to 6.3%, versus analysts’ estimations of 7.3%. Further, the Industrial Production growth jumped to 4.4% YoY in June, compared to the 2.7% expected and 3.5% prior, whereas the Retail Sales slumped to 3.1% from 12.7% prior and 3.2% market consensus. It should be noted that China’s June survey-based Jobless Rate for 24-year-olds jumped to a record high of 21.3%. Additionally, the PBoC keeps one-year MLF rate unchanged at 2.65%.
Elsewhere, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) cited the fears of short-term firmer inflation clues to underpin the US Dollar Index rebound from the multi-month low, which in turn allowed USD/CNH to recover. Adding strength to the pair’s corrective bounce are the political fears surrounding China, flagged by comments from New Zealand Prime Minister (NZ) Chris Hipkins and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.
Furthermore, US climate envoy John Kerry arrived at the Beijing Hotel in the Chinese capital on Monday for talks with his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua, per Reuters. The policymaker’s initial comments were grim as he suggested that China and the US must make real progress in the little more than 4 months left before COP28.
Additionally, Friday’s US data and the Fed blackout period also allow the USD/CNH to recover. That said, the preliminary reading of the University of Michigan's (UoM) Consumer Confidence Index rose to 72.6 from 64.4 in June, versus the market’s expectations of 65.5. Further details suggested that the one-year and 5-year consumer inflation expectations per the UoM survey edged higher to 3.4% and 3.1% in that order versus 3.3% and 3% respective priors. Before that, the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) for June dropped to 3.0% and 0.1% on a yearly basis from 4.0% and 0.9% YoY in that order, which in turn drowned the US Dollar.
While portraying the mood, the S&P500 Futures print mild losses whereas the US Treasury bond yields remain sidelined amid Japan’s holiday.
Moving on, the US NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for June may direct intraday moves of the USD/CNH pair but major attention will be given to the US Retail Sales and Sino-US headlines.
Technical analysis
Despite bouncing off the 50-DMA, at 7.1320 by the press time, the USD/CNH bulls need validation from the support-turned-resistance line stretched from early June, close to 7.1800 at the latest, to restore the market’s confidence.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|7.1686
|Today Daily Change
|0.0126
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18%
|Today daily open
|7.156
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|7.2164
|Daily SMA50
|7.127
|Daily SMA100
|7.0146
|Daily SMA200
|7.0063
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|7.1618
|Previous Daily Low
|7.1226
|Previous Weekly High
|7.2492
|Previous Weekly Low
|7.1226
|Previous Monthly High
|7.2856
|Previous Monthly Low
|7.0668
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|7.1469
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|7.1376
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|7.1319
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|7.1076
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|7.0927
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|7.1711
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7.186
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7.2103
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains pressured below 0.6850 after mixed China's data dump
AUD/USD is keeping its retreat intact below 0.6850 after a mixed Chinese data dump in Asia on Monday. The Aussie pair stays defensive after reversing from a one-month high, as investors digest China's activity data amid a broad US Dollar rebound at the start of a new week.
EUR/USD: On the defensive below 1.1250 as US Dollar recovers
EUR/USD is holding lower ground below 1.1250, extending the pullback from the highest levels since February 2022 during the mid-Asian session on Monday. The pair is weighed down by a brief US Dollar recovery following last week's heavy sell-off.
Gold consolidates in a range, holds steady above $1,950 level
Gold price struggles to gain any meaningful traction on the first day of a new week. Friday's upbeat US data underpins the US Dollar and caps the upside for the metal. Bets that the Fed will soon end its rate-hiking cycle to help limit corrective decline.
Top 3 Decentralized Finance (DeFi) cryptocurrencies ready for breakout rally: LDO, UNI, AAVE
Bitcoin has been stuck trading in a small range for more than three weeks, causing Ethereum and other altcoins to follow its lead. While XRP’s decision provided a respite, it was all but temporary. As the dust settled, most of the cryptocurrencies that pumped due to the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit’s decision retraced due to profit-taking.
About to get wild
Hold on to your hats things are about to get wild. Did you see that price action in New York on Friday, and in the AUS200 it looks like a classic one day reversal. OK, so lets be a little cautious and allow the Monday trading NY time a chance to just hold on here by its finger nails and pull back from the awaiting abyss?