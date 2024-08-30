1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “On Monday (26 Aug, spot at 7.1100), we indicated that ‘there is potential for USD to decline to the July’s low of 7.0636.’ Yesterday (29 Aug, spot at 7.1290), we indicated that “downward momentum is slowing, and should USD breach 7.1460 (‘strong resistance level’), it would mean that USD is not declining further. USD subsequently sold off sharply, dropping to a low of 7.0859. The boost in momentum has increased the chance of USD dropping to and potentially breaking below 7.0636. Looking ahead, the next level to watch below 7.0636 is 7.0400. On the upside, the ‘strong resistance’ level has moved lower to 7.1350 from 7.1460.”

24-HOUR VIEW: “The sharp selloff in USD that sent it plunging by 0.52% (NY close of 7.0943) was surprising (we were expecting sideways trading). What is not surprising is the decline has resulted in a strong increase in momentum. Today, provided that 7.1130 (minor resistance at 7.1010) is not breached, USD could continue to decline. That said, the likelihood of it reaching 7.0636, the low registered early this month, is not high. There is another support level at 7.0770.”

Provided that 7.1130 is not breached, the US Dollar (USD) could continue to decline; the likelihood of it reaching 7.0636 is not high. In the longer run, boost in momentum has increased the chance of USD dropping to and potentially breaking below 7.0636, UOB Group FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Lee Sue Ann notes.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.