USD: Chinese policies are a mild USD negative – ING

“Given more manufacturing malaise expected out of Germany today and the euro's large weight in the DXY, this probably means DXY continues to trade in a tight 100.50-101.00 range. However, if a recovery in Chinese domestic demand is the flavour of the day, expect currencies like the South African rand, the Brazilian real and the Australian dollar to do well.”

“Chinese measures add to the reflationary sentiment we were discussing in yesterday's FX Daily. This environment is characterised by steeper yield curves, higher equities and as we pointed out yesterday normally sees the benchmark reflationary FX pair, EUR/AUD, come lower. Indeed, EUR/AUD has dropped 1.3% over the last 24 hours. For the dollar itself, a reflationary environment is mildly negative as investors rotate into more pro-cyclical and EM currencies.”

“These measures have delivered decent 3-4% gains in local equity markets and a similar jump in iron ore, seen as a key benchmark for the Chinese property sector. Whilst in theory monetary easing should be negative for a currency, USD/CNH has in fact broken down to a new low. This reflects both Chinese exporters belatedly hedging dollar receivables and re-rating of the China investment thesis and investors being forced to pare back underweight positions in China.”

The top news this European morning is a package of monetary easing measures delivered by Chinese authorities overnight. These measures can be described as a monetary 'bazooka', but there is much work to be done to get Chinese demand back on its feet, ING’s FX strategist Chris Turner notes.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.