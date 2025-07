USD/CHF upside attempts remain limited below 0.7945 ahead of the US NFP report

The Consumer Price Index (CPI), released by the Swiss Federal Statistical Office on a monthly basis, measures the change in prices of goods and services which are representative of the private households’ consumption in Switzerland. The CPI is the main indicator to measure inflation and changes in purchasing trends. The YoY reading compares prices in the reference month to the same month a year earlier. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the Swiss Franc (CHF), while a low reading is seen as bearish.

The US Dollar is trading with marginal gains for the second consecutive day on Thursday, but it seems unable to put any significant distance from the 14-year lows hit earlier this week, with price action limited below 0.7945. Earlier on Thursday, Switzerland’s Consumer Price Index data revealed an unexpected increase in inflation in June. The yearly CPI rose at a 0.1% pace, returning to positive levels, and easing concerns about deflation. On the other end, the US Dollar remains on its back foot after a disappointing ADP employment reading on Wednesday raised concerns about the health of the US labour market and boosted expectations op imminent Fed rate cuts. In this context, June’s Nonfarm Payrolls report, due later today, becomes particularly relevant, as it might help to confirm the odds for Fed easing in the near-term and might boost US Dollar volatility. The market consensus anticipates a 110,00 net gain on employment creation, following a 139,000 increment in May. The unemployment level, however, is expected to have ticked up to 4.3%, from 4.2% in May, while wage inflation is seen growing at a steady 3.9% yearly rate.

