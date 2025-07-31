USD/CHF tumbles to below 0.8150 ahead of Trump’s tariff deadline

USD/CHF softens to near 0.8125 in Thursday’s early European session, down 0.31% on the day.

Trade uncertainty continues to underpin the Swiss Franc, a safe-haven currency.

FOMC voted 9-2 to keep rates where they are at the July meeting on Wednesday, as widely expected.

The USD/CHF pair drifts lower to around 0.8125 during the early European trading hours. The Greenback weakens against the Swiss Franc (CHF) despite the hawkish stance from the US Federal Reserve officials. Traders brace for further developments surrounding tariff policies ahead of US President Donald Trump’s deadline.

On Wednesday, Trump said that the United States (US) would charge a 15% tariff on imports from South Korea. The agreement includes a $350 billion commitment from South Korea toward US-owned and controlled investments. Meanwhile, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said that the US has made trade agreements with Cambodia and Thailand.

Traders will keep assessing the 25% duties on imports from India, along with an unspecified “penalty.” Trade uncertainty stemming from fresh US tariff announcements could boost demand for safe-haven currencies such as the CHF and create a headwind for the pair.

On the other hand, reduced expectations of a US rate cut might help limit the USD’s losses. The US Fed policymakers voted to keep the key interest rate at the target range of 4.25% to 4.50% at its July meeting on Wednesday, where it has been since December.

Fed Chair Powell reiterated that the Fed remains data-dependent when it comes to making monetary decisions in the coming months, adding that the central bank will carefully monitor the labor market for any signs of weakness ahead. The attention will shift to the US employment data for July, which will be published later on Friday.