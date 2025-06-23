USD/CHF trades with negative bias below 0.8200; remains confined in a familiar range

- USD/CHF struggles to gain any meaningful traction amid mixed fundamental cues.
- The SNB’s hawkish signal and rising geopolitical risks underpin the safe-haven CHF.
- Reduced bets for more aggressive Fed rate cuts support the USD and spot prices.
The USD/CHF pair attracts some sellers in the vicinity of the 0.8200 mark and slides to the lower end of a nearly one-week-old range during the early part of the European session on Monday. Spot prices currently trade around the 0.8165-0.8160 area, down 0.20% for the day, though the downside seems cushioned on the back of a modest US Dollar (USD) strength.
In fact, the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, climbs to a nearly two-week high amid the Federal Reserve's (Fed) hawkish stance. The US central bank retained its projection for two rate cuts by the end of 2025 but lowered the forecast to only one 25-basis point rate cut in each of 2026 and 2027 amid concern that US President Donald Trump's tariffs could push up consumer prices. This, in turn, is seen acting as a tailwind for the buck and the USD/CHF pair.
The Swiss Franc (CHF), on the other hand, draws support from the Swiss National Bank's (SNB) signal that it does not plan more interest rate cuts, disappointing investors expecting that rates might return to negative territory this year. Meanwhile, rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and trade-related uncertainties temper investors' appetite for riskier assets. This is seen as another factor underpinning the safe-haven CHF and exerting some downward pressure on the USD/CHF pair.
The aforementioned mixed fundamental backdrop, however, warrants some caution before placing aggressive directional bets. Next on tap is the release of the flash US PMIs, which might influence the global risk sentiment and drive the CHF later during the North American session as traders keenly await Iran's response to US airstrikes on its nuclear facilities. Apart from this, the USD price dynamics might contribute to producing short-term trading opportunities around the USD/CHF pair.
Swiss Franc FAQs
The Swiss Franc (CHF) is Switzerland’s official currency. It is among the top ten most traded currencies globally, reaching volumes that well exceed the size of the Swiss economy. Its value is determined by the broad market sentiment, the country’s economic health or action taken by the Swiss National Bank (SNB), among other factors. Between 2011 and 2015, the Swiss Franc was pegged to the Euro (EUR). The peg was abruptly removed, resulting in a more than 20% increase in the Franc’s value, causing a turmoil in markets. Even though the peg isn’t in force anymore, CHF fortunes tend to be highly correlated with the Euro ones due to the high dependency of the Swiss economy on the neighboring Eurozone.
The Swiss Franc (CHF) is considered a safe-haven asset, or a currency that investors tend to buy in times of market stress. This is due to the perceived status of Switzerland in the world: a stable economy, a strong export sector, big central bank reserves or a longstanding political stance towards neutrality in global conflicts make the country’s currency a good choice for investors fleeing from risks. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen CHF value against other currencies that are seen as more risky to invest in.
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) meets four times a year – once every quarter, less than other major central banks – to decide on monetary policy. The bank aims for an annual inflation rate of less than 2%. When inflation is above target or forecasted to be above target in the foreseeable future, the bank will attempt to tame price growth by raising its policy rate. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Swiss Franc (CHF) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken CHF.
Macroeconomic data releases in Switzerland are key to assessing the state of the economy and can impact the Swiss Franc’s (CHF) valuation. The Swiss economy is broadly stable, but any sudden change in economic growth, inflation, current account or the central bank’s currency reserves have the potential to trigger moves in CHF. Generally, high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence are good for CHF. Conversely, if economic data points to weakening momentum, CHF is likely to depreciate.
As a small and open economy, Switzerland is heavily dependent on the health of the neighboring Eurozone economies. The broader European Union is Switzerland’s main economic partner and a key political ally, so macroeconomic and monetary policy stability in the Eurozone is essential for Switzerland and, thus, for the Swiss Franc (CHF). With such dependency, some models suggest that the correlation between the fortunes of the Euro (EUR) and the CHF is more than 90%, or close to perfect.
