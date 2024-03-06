USD/CHF trades on a stronger note below the mid-0.8800s, Fed Chair Powell’s testimony eyed

- USD/CHF edges higher to 0.8845 in Wednesday’s early Asian session.
- The US ISM Services PMI came in weaker than expected, falling to 52.6 in February vs. 53.4 prior.
- The Swiss CPI inflation rate registered the lowest inflation rate since October 2021.
The USD/CHF pair trades on a stronger note around the mid-0.8800s during the early European trading hours on Wednesday. The testimony of the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at Capitol Hill later in the day will be a closely watched event. The hawkish comments from the Fed could lift the US Dollar (USD) against its rivals. At press time, USD/CHF is trading at 0.8845, gaining 0.15% on the day.
Financial markets expect the Fed to start cutting rates in the June meeting and forecast four quarter-percentage-point cuts in total this year, according to the CME FedWatch Tools. However, the timetable is uncertain, and Fed officials want to see more data before starting to lower the interest rate.
On Tuesday, the US ISM Services PMI came in weaker than expected, falling to 52.6 in February from 53.4 in the previous month. Meanwhile, the New Orders Index rose to 56.1 from 55.0 in the previous reading. The Employment Index declined to 48.0 versus 50.5 prior, and the Prices Paid Index dropped to 58.6 from 64.0 in the previous reading.
Earlier this week, Switzerland’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) dipped to 1.2% YoY in February from 1.3% in January, above the market estimate of 1.1%. This figure registered the lowest inflation rate since October 2021. The Swiss National Bank (SNB) will hold its next meeting on March 21 and February and will influence SNB about interest rates.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8842
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|0.8831
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8805
|Daily SMA50
|0.8668
|Daily SMA100
|0.8754
|Daily SMA200
|0.883
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8866
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8826
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8893
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8779
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8886
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8553
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8841
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8851
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8816
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.88
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8775
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8856
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8882
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8897
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
