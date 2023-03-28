USD/CHF touches fresh daily high amid risk-on mood, softer USD acts as a headwind

- USD/CHF regains positive traction on Tuesday and reverses a major part of the overnight losses.
- A generally positive risk tone undermines the safe-haven CHF and lends support to the major.
- The Fed’s less hawkish outlook keeps the USD bulls on the defensive and might cap the upside.
The USD/CHF pair attracts some buyers near the 0.9135 region on Tuesday and spikes to a fresh daily high during the early part of the European session. The pair is currently placed around the 0.9180 area and has now reversed a major part of the previous day's losses.
Receding fears of a full-blown banking crisis remain supportive of a generally positive risk tone, which, in turn, undermines the safe-haven Swiss Franc (CHF) and pushes the USD/CHF pair higher. The takeover of Silicon Valley Bank by First Citizens Bank & Trust Company calmed market nerves about the contagion risk. Furthermore, regulators reassured that they stood ready to address any liquidity shortfalls helped reverse the recent negative sentiment and boosted investors' appetite for perceived riskier assets.
The US Dollar (USD), on the other hand, remains under some selling pressure for the second successive day and might hold back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the USD/CHF pair. The USD continues to be weighed down by the fact that the Federal Reserve toned down its approach to reining in inflation. This, along with a modest decline in the US Treasury bond yields, turn out to be another factor weighing on the buck and warrants caution before positioning for any further appreciating move for the major.
Market participants now look to Tuesday's US economic docket - featuring the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index and the Richmond Manufacturing Index. Apart from this, the US bond yields, might influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the USD/CHF pair. Traders will further take cues from the broader risk sentiment to grab short-term opportunities. The focus, however, will remain on the release of the Fed's preferred inflation gauge - the US Core PCE Price Index on Friday.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.917
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|0.9156
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9283
|Daily SMA50
|0.9252
|Daily SMA100
|0.9319
|Daily SMA200
|0.9528
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.92
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9154
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9317
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.912
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9429
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9059
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9172
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9182
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.914
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9124
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9095
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9186
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9216
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9231
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.0800 amid weaker US Dollar
EUR/USD is trading sideways above 1.0800, consolidating gains in early Europe. The pair is struggling, despite a better risk tone and a broadly weaker US Dollar. Growing recession fears are capping the upside in the pair. ECB-speak awaited.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.2300 ahead of Bailey
GBP/USD has scaled above the critical resistance of 1.2300 amid a cheerful market mood on Tuesday. The US Dollar drops alongside the US Treasury bond yields amid receding global banking fears and a dovish Fed policy outlook. All eyes on Bailey's testimony.
Gold bears prod $1,960 support as bank fears ease
Gold price drops to a fresh intraday low of $1,955 as bears struggle to retake control, after an earlier retreat, during Tuesday’s European session. The bright metal’s latest weakness could be linked to the market’s optimism.
Ethereum (ETH) options traders turn bearish ahead of the token unlock
Ethereum is holding steady above the $1,700 level despite slight bearish sentiment among options traders. Analysts have noted a rise in open interest in Ethereum, as co-founder Lubin assures that the altcoin is not a security.
US Consumer Confidence Preview: No good news for Americans Premium
The United States will publish the March Conference Board Consumer Confidence index, and market players anticipate it has contracted to 101 from 102.9 in February.