USD/CHF ticks up to near 0.7980 in a sour market mood

- USD/CHF trades marginally higher, but is broadly sideways below 0.8000.
- US President Trump mulls to consider increasing tariff blanked for nations that failed to close deal during the 90-day tariff pause period.
- Dismal market sentiment has improved the safe-haven demand of the Swiss Franc.
The USD/CHF pair edges higher to near 0.7980 during Asian trading hours on Friday. The Swiss Franc pair trades broadly stable in a risk-averse market mood, followed by fears of an increase in United States (US) 10% tariff blanket.
On Thursday, US President Trump said in a telephonic interview with NBC news that he will impose a “15% or 20%” tariff blanked on nations that have failed to secure a trade deal during the 90-day reciprocal tariff pause period. “We’re just going to say all of the remaining countries are going to pay, whether it’s 20% or 15%. We’ll work that out now,” Trump said.
This scenario is unfavorble for assets from a lot of countries as Washington has so far closed deal with the United Kingdom (UK) and Vietnam, a limited pact with China and has expressed confidence towards a US-India interim deal.
Meanwhile, dismal market sentiment has improved demand for safe-haven assets, such as Swiss Franc.
Additionally, US President Trump has also sent letter to Canada, specifying a 35% tariff rate, which will be separate from other sectoral levies. He has also threatened to impose tariffs on imports from the Eurozone. However, the 27 nations-led-bloc has stated that it is aiming to reach a deal with Washington before the August 1 deadline.
At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades higher to near 97.90, the highest level seen in two weeks.
Tariffs FAQs
Tariffs are customs duties levied on certain merchandise imports or a category of products. Tariffs are designed to help local producers and manufacturers be more competitive in the market by providing a price advantage over similar goods that can be imported. Tariffs are widely used as tools of protectionism, along with trade barriers and import quotas.
Although tariffs and taxes both generate government revenue to fund public goods and services, they have several distinctions. Tariffs are prepaid at the port of entry, while taxes are paid at the time of purchase. Taxes are imposed on individual taxpayers and businesses, while tariffs are paid by importers.
There are two schools of thought among economists regarding the usage of tariffs. While some argue that tariffs are necessary to protect domestic industries and address trade imbalances, others see them as a harmful tool that could potentially drive prices higher over the long term and lead to a damaging trade war by encouraging tit-for-tat tariffs.
During the run-up to the presidential election in November 2024, Donald Trump made it clear that he intends to use tariffs to support the US economy and American producers. In 2024, Mexico, China and Canada accounted for 42% of total US imports. In this period, Mexico stood out as the top exporter with $466.6 billion, according to the US Census Bureau. Hence, Trump wants to focus on these three nations when imposing tariffs. He also plans to use the revenue generated through tariffs to lower personal income taxes.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD falls to near 1.3550 amid rising economic concerns in United Kingdom
GBP/USD continues its losing streak for the sixth consecutive day, trading around 1.3560 during the Asian hours on Friday. The pair depreciates as the US Dollar extends its gains due to evolving monetary policy signals by the Federal Reserve’s officials.
EUR/USD attracts some sellers below 1.1700 as traders await US-EU tariff deal
The EUR/USD pair extends the decline to around 1.1680 during the Asian trading hours on Friday. The Euro faces some selling pressure against the Greenback after US President Donald Trump announced a new tariffs policy, adding to the uncertainty around his evolving trade policy.
Gold price approaches weekly high as tariff jitters boost safe-haven demand
Gold price attracts buyers for the third straight day, though the upside seems limited. Rising trade tensions offset a broadly firmer USD and remain supportive of the move. Reduced Fed rate cut bets might hold back the XAU/USD bulls from placing fresh bets.
Bitcoin leads charge to $120K as Ethereum and Ripple extend bullish run
Bitcoin is extending its bullish momentum, trading above $116,000 on Friday after surging to a new all-time high of $116,868 the previous day. Ethereum and Ripple followed BTC’s footsteps, rallying above their key resistances.
New US tariffs target Asia, but some countries stand to gain
President Trump’s new tariffs are higher than expected for most Asian economies. Moreover, most countries will face additional tariff rates on transshipments. The new announcements are silent on Singapore, India and the Philippines, which might stand to benefit from tariff concessions if negotiations progress favourably.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.