USD/CHF Technical Analysis: Weak below six-week-old falling trendline

- USD/CHF recovers amid the recent risk reset.
- 200-bar SMA adds to the upside barrier, 2019 low holds the key to further declines.
USD/CHF bounces off the intra-day low of 0.9665 to 0.9702 while heading into the European session on Wednesday. The pair benefits from the absence of immediate US-Iran war after Tehran hit US bases in Iraq.
Even so, the pair stays well below the descending trend line since November 29, at 0.9730, which limits the near-term advances.
Should the pair manages to clear 0.9730, it can rise to December 19 low near 0.9770. However, a 200-bar SMA level around 0.9830 could restrict the pair’s further advances.
In a case where the bulls dominate past-0.9830, 0.9920 and November month high of 1.0024 will be on their radars.
Meanwhile, 0.9660 and the year 2019 low near 0.9645 can limit the pair’s immediate declines, a break of which could set the tone for the pair’s fresh drop targeting 0.9600.
USD/CHF four-hour chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9702
|Today Daily Change
|-8 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08%
|Today daily open
|0.971
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.977
|Daily SMA50
|0.9858
|Daily SMA100
|0.9882
|Daily SMA200
|0.9921
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9731
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9676
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9757
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9646
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0009
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9646
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.971
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9697
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9681
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9651
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9626
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9736
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.976
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.979
