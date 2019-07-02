USD/CHF technical analysis: Set-up points to further near-term appreciating move

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The USD/CHF pair traded with a mild positive bias for the second straight session on Tuesday, trying to build on the overnight strong upsurge.
  • The bullish momentum to over one-week tops seems to have paused just ahead of the 61.8% Fibo. level of the 1.0016-0.9693 recent bearish slide.

Given the previous session sustained strength above 200-hour SMA and a subsequent move beyond 50% Fibo. level, the set-up might have already turned in favour of bullish traders and support prospects for additional gains.

Adding to this, the appearance of a bullish golden cross on the 1-hourly chart – wherein 50-hour SMA has already crossed above 200-hour SMA, adds credence to the positive outlook, though bulls are likely to wait for a follow-through buying.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts have just eased from slightly overbought conditions and are yet to catch up with the positive momentum on the daily chart, which seemed to be the only factor holding traders from placing aggressive bets.

Beyond the mentioned 61.8% Fibo. hurdle near the 0.9890 region, the pair looks all set to accelerate the up-move towards the 0.9950-60 intermediate resistance before eventually aiming to reclaim the parity mark in the near-term.

Hence, any meaningful dips to 50% Fibo. level, around mid-0.9800s, might still be seen as a buying opportunity and should help limit the downside, though a further deterioration in the global risk sentiment might negate the bullish bias.

USD/CHF 1-hourly chart

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9882
Today Daily Change 0.0005
Today Daily Change % 0.05
Today daily open 0.9877
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9877
Daily SMA50 1.0022
Daily SMA100 1.0022
Daily SMA200 0.9979
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9885
Previous Daily Low 0.978
Previous Weekly High 0.9815
Previous Weekly Low 0.9693
Previous Monthly High 1.0017
Previous Monthly Low 0.9693
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9845
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.982
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.981
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9743
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9705
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9915
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9952
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0019

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retreats from highs amid USD strength, EU horse-trading

EUR/USD retreats from highs amid USD strength, EU horse-trading

EUR/USD has retreated from the highs as the USD recovers. EU leaders continue divvying up the top jobs and IMF MD Christine Lagarde is the leading candidate to lead the ECB. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD loses 1.2600 after Carney's gloomy comments

GBP/USD loses 1.2600 after Carney's gloomy comments

GBP/USD is trading below 1.2600, the lowest in nearly two weeks. BOE Gov. Carney said that he will assess the "global sea change" currently underway. Earlier, UK construction PMI plunged to the lowest in 10 years.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY trades with modest losses, below mid-108.00s

USD/JPY trades with modest losses, below mid-108.00s

USD/JPY needs to surpass 108.67 to resume its advance. The positive market mood began to fade as Trump menace tariffs on the EU.

USD/JPY News

Gold stages a goodish bounce from 1-week lows, still below $1400 mark

Gold stages a goodish bounce from 1-week lows, still below $1400 mark

Gold regained positive traction during the Asian session on Tuesday, albeit remained well below the key $1400 psychological mark.

Gold News

Altcoins beat Bitcoin that targets $8,100 zone

Altcoins beat Bitcoin that targets $8,100 zone

ETH/BTC rises 10% in three days and puts the market in bullish mode. BTC/USD can reach $8,000 without compromising the medium term bullish trend. XRP is in a dirty area and lacks visibility.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location