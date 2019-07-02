USD/CHF technical analysis: Set-up points to further near-term appreciating move

- The USD/CHF pair traded with a mild positive bias for the second straight session on Tuesday, trying to build on the overnight strong upsurge.
- The bullish momentum to over one-week tops seems to have paused just ahead of the 61.8% Fibo. level of the 1.0016-0.9693 recent bearish slide.
Given the previous session sustained strength above 200-hour SMA and a subsequent move beyond 50% Fibo. level, the set-up might have already turned in favour of bullish traders and support prospects for additional gains.
Adding to this, the appearance of a bullish golden cross on the 1-hourly chart – wherein 50-hour SMA has already crossed above 200-hour SMA, adds credence to the positive outlook, though bulls are likely to wait for a follow-through buying.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts have just eased from slightly overbought conditions and are yet to catch up with the positive momentum on the daily chart, which seemed to be the only factor holding traders from placing aggressive bets.
Beyond the mentioned 61.8% Fibo. hurdle near the 0.9890 region, the pair looks all set to accelerate the up-move towards the 0.9950-60 intermediate resistance before eventually aiming to reclaim the parity mark in the near-term.
Hence, any meaningful dips to 50% Fibo. level, around mid-0.9800s, might still be seen as a buying opportunity and should help limit the downside, though a further deterioration in the global risk sentiment might negate the bullish bias.
USD/CHF 1-hourly chart
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9882
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|0.9877
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9877
|Daily SMA50
|1.0022
|Daily SMA100
|1.0022
|Daily SMA200
|0.9979
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9885
|Previous Daily Low
|0.978
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9815
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9693
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0017
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9693
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9845
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.982
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.981
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9743
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9705
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9915
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9952
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0019
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
