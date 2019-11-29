USD/CHF Technical Analysis: Sellers focused on spinning top near multi-week high

- USD/CHF declines after registering a bearish candlestick formation the previous day.
- Buyers look for sustained trading beyond 1.0000 psychological magnet.
- 200-day SMA can please sellers during further downside.
USD/CHF drops to 0.9985 during the early trading session on Friday. That said, the pair formed a bearish “Spinning Top” candlestick formation while taking a U-turn from 1.0000 round-figure.
Considering the pair’s repeated failures to provide a sustained run-up beyond 1.0000, coupled with bearish candlestick pattern, prices are likely declining towards the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) level of 0.9950. Though, late-October high close to 0.9970 can offer an intermediate halt during the declines.
In a case where bears dominate below 200-day SMA, mid-November tops close to 0.9910 can return to the chart.
Alternatively, the pair’s successful rise beyond 1.0000 could target October high around 1.0030 whereas late-May peak close of 1.0100 might lure bulls afterward.
USD/CHF daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9985
|Today Daily Change
|-5 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05%
|Today daily open
|0.999
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9929
|Daily SMA50
|0.9928
|Daily SMA100
|0.9886
|Daily SMA200
|0.9948
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9998
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9981
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9981
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9868
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0028
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9837
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9987
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9992
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9981
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9973
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9964
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9998
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0007
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0015
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stable at 1.1000 in thin holiday trading
The EUR/USD pair is stuck around the 1.1000 figure, trading just above a critical Fibonacci support at 1.0990. US Thanksgiving pushed volumes to record lows, little expected for this Friday.
GBP/USD: Sluggish above 200-HMA, 50% Fibonacci
GBP/USD stays modestly changed around 1.2915 during the Asian session on Friday. The pair seesaws around 200-hour HMA and 50% Fib retracement of the previous week’s decline.
USD/JPY flirts with lows near 109.50 amid negative equities
USD/JPY is currently trading near session lows of 109.45, having hit a high of 109.60 in early Asia. The pair is pulling back, possibly tracking the slow descent of the S&P 50 futures. The index futures are reporting a 0.26% drop.
Gold: Teasing biggest monthly loss since November 2016
Gold is on track to post biggest monthly loss in three years. If prices remain unchanged or drop further till NY close, the resulting monthly loss of 3.77% or higher would be the biggest since November 2016.
OPEC, OPEC and more OPEC will be what oil markets will be all about next week
Markets are looking ahead to a crucial meeting of the OPEC+ alliance to determine as to whether the price of oil can continue in its northerly trajectory depending gon the outcome of the gathering.