USD/CHF technical analysis: Rallies to 2-1/2 month tops, further beyond parity mark

- The overnight sustained move beyond 200-DMA was seen as a key trigger for bullish traders.
- Slightly overbought conditions on hourly charts warrant cautions before placing fresh bets.
The USD/CHF pair added to the overnight strong gains and continued gaining positive traction through the early European session on Tuesday. The pair climbed to its highest level since mid-August, with bulls now looking to extend the momentum further beyond the parity mark.
Given the recent bounce from a support marked by the lower end of a multi-week-old ascending trend-channel, the previous session's sustained move beyond the very important 200-day SMA was seen as a key trigger for bullish traders and fueling the ongoing upward trajectory.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart have been gaining positive traction and support prospects for a further near-term appreciating move. However, oscillators on hourly charts are already flashing overbought conditions and warrant some caution before placing aggressive bullish bets.
Hence, any subsequent move up seems more likely to confront stiff resistance, rather take a brief pause near the top end of the mentioned trend-channel, currently near the 1.0040 region. On the flip side, any meaningful pullback might attract some dip-buying interest near the 0.9975 horizontal zone.
Failure to defend the said support, leading a slide back below mid-0.9900s (200-DMA), might negate the near-term bullish outlook and prompt some aggressive technical selling. The pair then could slide back towards challenging the trend-channel support with some intermediate support near the 0.9900 handle.
USD/CHF daily chart
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0007
|Today Daily Change
|0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|0.29
|Today daily open
|0.9978
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9907
|Daily SMA50
|0.9854
|Daily SMA100
|0.9892
|Daily SMA200
|0.9949
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9988
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9904
|Previous Weekly High
|0.995
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9843
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9988
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9797
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9956
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9936
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9925
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9872
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9841
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0009
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0041
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0094
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.09 amid weak inflation data
EUR/USD remains pressured around 1.09 after hitting a new two-year low, following up on the worst quarterly loss since early 2018. Euro-zone inflation figures disappointed with 0.9%. US ISM Manufacturing PMI is eyed.
GBP/USD remains below 1.23 as markets await a new Brexit plan
GBP/USD kicks off the fourth quarter depressed below 1.23. Markets await details of PM Johnson's new Brexit plan that may be shot down by the EU. Manufacturing PMI beat expectations with 48.3 points.
USD/JPY: holding near monthly highs, bullish
Japanese confidence among manufacturers worsened in the three months to September. Dollar’s momentum backed by tepid macroeconomic data elsewhere. USD/JPY bullish, needs a solid catalyst to surpass the 108.45 region, this month high.
Gold plummets to near 2-month lows, around $1460
US-China trade optimism continues to weigh on the commodity’s safe-haven status. Rising US bond yields fueled the ongoing USD bullish run and add to the selling bias. The overnight breakthrough neckline support further aggravates the bearish slide.
Bitcoin: Rebound at the line that keeps the bulls in play
The first day of October brings us substantial rises in the Crypto market. The market reached multiple considerable resistance lines in just one day. The focus is on the short term, as the next few hours may be decisive for the end of the year.