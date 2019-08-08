USD/CHF technical analysis: Greenback stable near 0.9755 as US stocks recover

The demand for the Swiss franc decreases as Wall Street indices are gaining strength.

The level to beat for bulls are at 0.9790 and 0.9815 level.

USD/CHF daily chart

USD/CHF is trading off 2-month lows below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). Equity markets are recovering from the recent selloff easing the demand for safe-haven currencies such as CHF and JPY.

USD/CHF 4-hour chart

USD/CHF is bouncing from monthly lows while trading below its main SMAs. Bulls need a clear break above 0.9790 to reach 0.9815 resistance on the way up.

USD/CHF 30-minute chart

USD/CHF is trading just above the 50 and 100 SMA, suggesting a pullback up in the near term. Immediate supports are near 0.9755 and 0.9726, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator

Additional key levels