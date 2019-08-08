USD/CHF technical analysis: Greenback stable near 0.9755 as US stocks recover

By Flavio Tosti
  • The demand for the Swiss franc decreases as Wall Street indices are gaining strength. 
  • The level to beat for bulls are at 0.9790 and 0.9815 level.

 

USD/CHF daily chart

 
USD/CHF is trading off 2-month lows below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). Equity markets are recovering from the recent selloff easing the demand for safe-haven currencies such as CHF and JPY. 
 

USD/CHF 4-hour chart

 
USD/CHF is bouncing from monthly lows while trading below its main SMAs. Bulls need a clear break above 0.9790 to reach 0.9815 resistance on the way up.
  

USD/CHF 30-minute chart

 
 
USD/CHF is trading just above the 50 and 100 SMA, suggesting a pullback up in the near term. Immediate supports are near 0.9755 and 0.9726, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 

Additional key levels

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9758
Today Daily Change 0.0003
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 0.9755
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9853
Daily SMA50 0.9877
Daily SMA100 0.9977
Daily SMA200 0.9973
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9798
Previous Daily Low 0.9692
Previous Weekly High 0.9976
Previous Weekly Low 0.9814
Previous Monthly High 0.9952
Previous Monthly Low 0.978
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9732
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9758
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9699
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9642
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9593
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9805
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9854
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9911

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

