USD/CHF technical analysis: Greenback stable against CHF, trading above 0.9700 handle

The Greenback retreated slightly against the Swiss franc this Wednesday.

The level to beat for bulls are seen at 0.9753 and 0.9771 resistances.

USD/CHF daily chart

USD/CHF is trading off 2-month lows below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The currency pair is mainly being influenced by trade war dynamics.

USD/CHF 4-hour chart

USD/CHF gave back some of the gains established on Tuesday. Bears would need to recapture 0.9726 and 0.9694 support to reverse the bullish pressure.

USD/CHF 30-minute chart

USD/CHF is trading between the 50 and 100 SMAs, suggesting a sideways market in the near term. However, the level to beat for bulls are seen at 0.9753, 0.9771, 0.9790 and 0.9812 resistances, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator

Additional key levels