USD/CHF technical analysis: Greenback stable against CHF, trading above 0.9700 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The Greenback retreated slightly against the Swiss franc this Wednesday. 
  • The level to beat for bulls are seen at 0.9753 and 0.9771 resistances.
 

USD/CHF daily chart

 
USD/CHF is trading off 2-month lows below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The currency pair is mainly being influenced by trade war dynamics. 
 

USD/CHF 4-hour chart

 
USD/CHF gave back some of the gains established on Tuesday. Bears would need to recapture 0.9726 and 0.9694 support to reverse the bullish pressure.
   

USD/CHF 30-minute chart

 
 
USD/CHF is trading between the 50 and 100 SMAs, suggesting a sideways market in the near term. However, the level to beat for bulls are seen at 0.9753, 0.9771, 0.9790 and 0.9812 resistances, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 

Additional key levels

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9743
Today Daily Change -0.0023
Today Daily Change % -0.24
Today daily open 0.9766
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9826
Daily SMA50 0.9858
Daily SMA100 0.9969
Daily SMA200 0.9967
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9768
Previous Daily Low 0.9659
Previous Weekly High 0.9839
Previous Weekly Low 0.9692
Previous Monthly High 0.9952
Previous Monthly Low 0.978
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9727
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9701
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9694
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9622
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9584
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9803
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9841
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9913

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

