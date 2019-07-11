USD/CHF technical analysis: Greenback bulls challenge the 0.9900 handle

USD/CHF is picking up some steam as the greenback is gaining momentum.

Immediate support is at 0.9870 and 0.9855.

USD/CHF daily chart

USD/CHF is in a bull leg below the main daily simple moving average (DSMA). The market is currently erasing its intraday losses.

USD/CHF 4-hour chart



USD/CHF is challenging the 0.9900 handle and the 200 SMA. If broken the next resistance is seen at 0.9935 according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.



USD/CHF 30-minute chart

USD/CHF is trading between the 50 and 100 SMAs suggesting a consolidation in the near term. Support is seen at 0.9870 and 0.9855, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.



Additional key levels