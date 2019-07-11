USD/CHF technical analysis: Greenback bulls challenge the 0.9900 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/CHF is picking up some steam as the greenback is gaining momentum.
  • Immediate support is at 0.9870 and 0.9855.

USD/CHF daily chart

USD/CHF is in a bull leg below the main daily simple moving average (DSMA). The market is currently erasing its intraday losses. 

USD/CHF 4-hour chart
 

USD/CHF is challenging the 0.9900 handle and the 200 SMA. If broken the next resistance is seen at 0.9935 according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.


USD/CHF 30-minute chart

USD/CHF is trading between the 50 and 100 SMAs suggesting a consolidation in the near term. Support is seen at 0.9870 and 0.9855, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 


Additional key levels

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9898
Today Daily Change 0.0003
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 0.9895
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9868
Daily SMA50 0.998
Daily SMA100 1.0011
Daily SMA200 0.9983
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9943
Previous Daily Low 0.9887
Previous Weekly High 0.9932
Previous Weekly Low 0.978
Previous Monthly High 1.0017
Previous Monthly Low 0.9693
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9908
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9922
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9874
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9852
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9818
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.993
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9964
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9986

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

EUR/USD extends decline, turns negative for the day

The EUR/USD pair extends its decline below the 1.1250 level, trimming intraday gains as US June inflation generated doubts about how aggressive the Federal Reserve could be.

GBP/USD extends its recovery amid Powell and Carney's warnings

GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2550, extending its gains. Fed Chair Powell's dovish words weigh on the USD. BOE Gov. Mark Carney has said that a no-deal Brexit could cause a material economic disruption.

USD/JPY climbs to 108.30 supported by rising US T-bond yields

The USD/JPY pair dropped below the 108 mark earlier in the day amid the broad-based USD weakness but didn't have a difficult time staging a rebound in the second half of the day.

Gold extends retreat from weekly highs, falls below $1410

Gold prices are falling significantly on Thursday amid a recovery of the US Dollar supported by higher US yields.

Gold capitalizes on dovish Fed expectations, advances above $1410

After making a deep correction following June's impressive rally and dropping below the critical $1400 mark, the troy ounce of the precious metal rose sharply on Thursday and gained nearly $20. 

