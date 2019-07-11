USD/CHF technical analysis: Greenback bulls challenge the 0.9900 handle

- USD/CHF is picking up some steam as the greenback is gaining momentum.
- Immediate support is at 0.9870 and 0.9855.
USD/CHF daily chart
USD/CHF is in a bull leg below the main daily simple moving average (DSMA). The market is currently erasing its intraday losses.
USD/CHF 4-hour chart
USD/CHF is challenging the 0.9900 handle and the 200 SMA. If broken the next resistance is seen at 0.9935 according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
USD/CHF 30-minute chart
USD/CHF is trading between the 50 and 100 SMAs suggesting a consolidation in the near term. Support is seen at 0.9870 and 0.9855, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
Additional key levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9898
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|0.9895
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9868
|Daily SMA50
|0.998
|Daily SMA100
|1.0011
|Daily SMA200
|0.9983
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9943
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9887
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9932
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.978
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0017
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9693
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9908
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9922
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9874
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9852
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9818
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.993
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9964
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9986
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends decline, turns negative for the day
The EUR/USD pair extends its decline below the 1.1250 level, trimming intraday gains as US June inflation generated doubts about how aggressive the Federal Reserve could be.
GBP/USD extends its recovery amid Powell and Carney's warnings
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2550, extending its gains. Fed Chair Powell's dovish words weigh on the USD. BOE Gov. Mark Carney has said that a no-deal Brexit could cause a material economic disruption.
USD/JPY climbs to 108.30 supported by rising US T-bond yields
The USD/JPY pair dropped below the 108 mark earlier in the day amid the broad-based USD weakness but didn't have a difficult time staging a rebound in the second half of the day.
Gold extends retreat from weekly highs, falls below $1410
Gold prices are falling significantly on Thursday amid a recovery of the US Dollar supported by higher US yields.
Gold capitalizes on dovish Fed expectations, advances above $1410
After making a deep correction following June's impressive rally and dropping below the critical $1400 mark, the troy ounce of the precious metal rose sharply on Thursday and gained nearly $20.