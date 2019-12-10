USD/CHF Technical Analysis: Forms bearish flag on hourly chart

- USD/CHF sellers await confirmation of the bearish technical pattern.
- 200-hour EMA limits immediate upside.
Following its heavy declines on Monday, USD/CHF trades near 0.9880 while heading into the European session on Tuesday. The pair forms a bearish flag on the hourly chart while staying near the pattern support by the press time.
With this, sellers will wait for a downside break of flag support, near 0.9870, to aim for the theoretical target of 0.9700. However, lows marked in October and September months near 0.9835 and 0.9800 can offer intermediate halts during the south-run.
Meanwhile, 200-hour Exponential Moving Average (EMA) around 0.9910 will cap the pair’s immediate upside before shifting market attention to the flag’s resistance line close to 0.9925.
If at all bulls manage to cross 0.9925, December 02 high near 0.9930 can act as a validation point to escalate the run-up towards 0.9980 and 1.0000 round-figure.
USD/CHF hourly chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9879
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|0.9878
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9923
|Daily SMA50
|0.9926
|Daily SMA100
|0.989
|Daily SMA200
|0.9945
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9912
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9875
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0009
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9855
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0024
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.985
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9889
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9898
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9865
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9852
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9828
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9901
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9925
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9938
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD nears multi-month top ahead of UK data dump
GBP/USD remains mildly bid around 1.3150 ahead of the London open. The pair surged to April month high on Monday but the languishing lead of the ruling Conservatives over the opposition Labour Party capped the upside. Focus on UK growth and industrial figures.
EUR/USD: Struggling despite impending bull cross, focus on German ZEW data
EUR/USD is struggling to find bids despite an impending bull cross of key averages. The odds appear stacked in favor of a bearish move. A big beat on German ZEW number is needed to mitigate bearish pressures.
Forex Today: Cautious optimism persists ahead of UK data dump, German ZEW
The market mood was cautiously optimistic in Asia on Tuesday, as the optimism over a likely United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) and upbeat China’s inflation data was somewhat negated by the looming US tariffs hike and negative US-Sino trade headlines.
Gold: Trapped in a sideways channel
Gold is trading in a sideways manner around $1,461 per Oz in Asia. The yellow metal is trapped in a sideways channel, represented by trendlines connecting Nov. 12 and Nov. 26 lows and Nov. 20 and Dec. 4 highs.
USD/JPY: Three-week-old rising trendline keeps buyers hopeful
USD/JPY wavers around 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fib) after bouncing off near-term key support. The immediate falling resistance line restricts the upside towards 23.6% Fib. A downside break below the support line can recall sub-108 territory.