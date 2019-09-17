USD/CHF technical analysis: Bulls remain in control near 200-DMA, multi-week tops

- Bulls shrug off a subdued USD demand and the prevailing risk-off mood.
- The upside is likely to be capped near ascending trend-channel resistance.
The USD/CHF pair built on the overnight goodish intraday up-move and continued gaining positive traction for the second consecutive session to hit fresh multi-week tops during the early North-American session on Tuesday.
The intraday bullish momentum helped the pair to move beyond the very important 200-day SMA, which should now be seen as a key trigger for bullish traders and sets the stage for an extension of the appreciating move.
Looking at the broader picture, the pair remains well within a six-week-old ascending trend-channel formation. This coupled with bullish technical indicators on hourly/daily charts further add credence to the constructive outlook.
However, the recent escalation of geopolitical tensions, which tend to underpin demand for perceived safe-haven currencies like the Swiss Franc, warrant some caution for bullish traders amid a weaker tone surrounding the USD.
Hence, any subsequent up-move is likely to confront a stiff resistance near the top end of the mentioned ascending trend-channel, around the parity mark, which should cap the upside ahead of the highly anticipated FOMC decision.
On the flip side, immediate support is pegged near the 0.9925 horizontal level ahead of the 0.9900 handle, which if broken now seems to accelerate the fall further towards trend-channel support, currently near mid-0.9800s.
USD/CHF daily chart
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9945
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|0.9929
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9859
|Daily SMA50
|0.9842
|Daily SMA100
|0.9916
|Daily SMA200
|0.995
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.994
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9864
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9947
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9854
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9976
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9659
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9911
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9893
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9882
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9835
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9806
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9958
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9987
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0034
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
The attack on the Saudi Aramco refinery sent crude prices soaring on Monday and those increases will begin to affect US retail gasoline prices perhaps as soon as the end of this week. But unless fuel prices break higher, they are unlikely to impact the economy in any serious fashion.