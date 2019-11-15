USD/CHF struggles to hold above 0.9900 ahead of US data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • 10-year US T-bond yield resovers after falling for four straight days.
  • US Dollar Index stays calm above 98 ahead of US data.

After slumping to its lowest level in ten days at 0.9870 on Thursday, the USD/CHF pair staged a modest rebound and rose to a session high of 0.9911 before losing its traction. As of writing, the pair was trading at 0.9893, still up 0.15% on a daily basis.

Focus remains on US-China trade developments

The sour market sentiment in the last couple of days allowed the CHF to find demand as a safe-havens and forced the pair to push lower. The political jitters in the United States and the lack of positive developments surrounding the United States (US)-China trade conflict caused investors to stay away from risky assets. 

However, with several White House officials hinting that the US is about to finalize the phase-one of the trade deal with China allowed risk-on flows to return to markets and helped the pair turn positive on the day. Reflecting the recovering sentiment, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield, which lost more than 7% since the start of the week, is up more than 1% on Friday.

In the second half of the session, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Empire State Manufacturing Survey and Retail Sales data will be watched closely by the market participants. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index is moving sideways above the 98 handle, struggling to set its next short-term direction.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9892
Today Daily Change 0.0005
Today Daily Change % 0.05
Today daily open 0.9887
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9908
Daily SMA50 0.9924
Daily SMA100 0.988
Daily SMA200 0.9953
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9909
Previous Daily Low 0.9869
Previous Weekly High 0.998
Previous Weekly Low 0.9852
Previous Monthly High 1.0028
Previous Monthly Low 0.9837
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9884
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9894
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9868
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9848
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9828
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9908
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9928
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9948

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD clings onto 1.10 amid optimistic trade headlines, ahead of retail sales

EUR/USD clings onto 1.10 amid optimistic trade headlines, ahead of retail sales

EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, recovering from the lows. White House adviser Kudlow's optimism is weighing on the safe-haven dollar. US retail sales are awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD consolidates gains as amid upbeat polls for Johnson

GBP/USD consolidates gains as amid upbeat polls for Johnson

GBP/USD is trading above 1.2850, consolidating its gains. Recent opinion polls have shown a wider gap for PM Boris Johnson's Conservatives, raising hopes for ratifying his Brexit deal.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Still at risk of falling

USD/JPY: Still at risk of falling

Comments from Trump’s advisor Kudlow brought relief. Japanese Industrial Production surprised to the upside in September. USD/JPY modest recovery fell short of affecting the ongoing bearish trend.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Set-up remains tilted in favour of bearish traders

Gold: Set-up remains tilted in favour of bearish traders

Gold failed to capitalize on its recent recovery move from three-month lows, or a support marked by 38.2% Fibonacci level of the $1265-$1557 bullish move and came under some selling pressure on Friday.

Gold News

US China trade and the global economy: Q&A with FXStreet senior analyst

US China trade and the global economy: Q&A with FXStreet senior analyst

After the meetings in October it was unclear if the new levies planned for December would be called off. And now, reports suggest that past duties may be removed. All in all, a positive development, isn't it?

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures