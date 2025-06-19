USD/CHF steadies around 0.8200 after SNB announces a quarter basis point rate cut

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) announces its interest rate decision after each of the Bank’s four scheduled annual meetings, one per quarter. Generally, if the SNB is hawkish about the inflation outlook of the economy and raises interest rates, it is bullish for the Swiss Franc (CHF). Likewise, if the SNB has a dovish view on the economy and keeps interest rates unchanged, or cuts them, it is usually bearish for CHF.

The USD/CHF pair appreciates as the US Dollar (USD) receives support as traders adopt caution amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran. Bloomberg reported on Thursday that “US officials prepare for possible Iran strike in coming days.” “The US plans for any Iran attack continue to evolve.” Another report from the Wall Street Journal suggests that US President Trump had approved attack plans on Tuesday for Iran, but wanted to see if Tehran would abandon its nuclear program.

The Swiss Franc (CHF) faces challenges as the SNB decided to deliver a quarter basis point rate cut in the second quarter, bringing the benchmark Sight Deposit Rate to 0.00%, as widely expected. The weakening of the CHF could be restrained as markets were also pricing in 25% odds of a 50 basis point cut. SNB’s officials keep the door open for negative rates but emphasize it remains a less preferred policy option.

USD/CHF continues its winning streak for the fifth consecutive session, trading around 0.8200 during the European hours on Thursday. The pair holds gains following the release of the interest rate decision by the Swiss National Bank (SNB).

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.