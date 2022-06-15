- USD/CHF holds lower grounds after witnessing the Fed-inspired heavy daily losses.
- Fed’s 0.75% rate hike couldn’t impress USD bulls as Chairman Powell sounds normal.
- SNB is less likely to alter current interest rates but hints for September rate hike will be crucial to watch.
- SNB Monetary Policy Statement, Governor Macklem’s press conference will be eyed too.
USD/CHF remains depressed around mid-0.9900s, after posting the biggest daily loss in three weeks, as traders await the Swiss National Bank’s (SNB) monetary policy decision. The Swiss currency’s (CHF) inaction during Thursday’s Asian session could also be linked to a light calendar and fewer catalysts amid the post-Fed relaxation.
That said, the US Federal Reserve (Fed) announced the biggest interest rate hike since 1994 to battle inflation fears. The US central bank also revised up inflation forecasts for this year and the next while cutting down the inflation expectations. Further, the policymakers also signaled either a 50 bp or 75 bp rate hike in the next meeting. However, the Fed’s rejection of the odds of a 100 bp rate increase and Chairman Jerome Powell’s measured comments seem to have drowned the Treasury yields and the US dollar afterward.
It’s worth noting that the quarterly report of the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) revised GDP forecasts to 2.6% versus 2.8% previous expectations for 2022 while also cutting down the 2023 GDP predictions to 1.9% from 2.0%. The SECO report also quoted government warning risks stemming from the war in Ukraine and food and energy inflation has increased.
On the other hand, US Retail Sales marked a contraction of 0.3% MoM versus an anticipated growth of 0.2% and downwardly revised 0.7% previous readings. Also, the NY Empire State Manufacturing Index dropped to -1.2 compared to 3.0 market consensus and -11.6 prior.
Looking forward, USD/CHF moves are likely to depend upon the SNB’s reaction to the latest inflation fears. The Swiss central bank isn’t expected to alter the benchmark rate, currently at -0.75%. However, signals for a September rate hike will be a welcome sign for the USD/CHF bears. “Twenty-four of 26 economists expect the SNB to keep its policy rate steady at minus 0.75%, the lowest in the world and the rate it has maintained since 2015,” said the latest Reuters poll on SNB.
Technical analysis
USD/CHF pulls back from the 1.0050 hurdle amid nearly overbought RSI conditions, suggesting further declines. However, a two-week-old support line, near 0.9930 by the press time, restricts the pair’s immediate downside.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9949
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0069
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.69%
|Today daily open
|1.0018
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9715
|Daily SMA50
|0.9679
|Daily SMA100
|0.9472
|Daily SMA200
|0.9343
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0037
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9874
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9898
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9606
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0064
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9545
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9974
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9936
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9915
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9813
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9752
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0079
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.014
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0242
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD: Bulls testing a critical resistance area
NZD/JPY bulls are hard-pressed following poor growth data but could be on the verge of breaking the hourly resistance. The bears will be lurking on any bull breakout. A break of the resistance opens the risk of a trendline breakout and a run towards the price inefficiency between 84.82 and 85.23.
AUD/USD defends post-Fed gains around 0.7000 with eyes on Australia Employment
AUD/USD grinds higher around 0.7000 as bulls take a breather following the Fed-inspired rally, the biggest daily jump since early May. US Treasury yields, USD dropped after Fed matched wide market expectations by announcing 75 bp rate hike.
Gold sustains above $1,830 as yields plunge despite hawkish Fed
Gold price (XAU/USD) has witnessed a firmer rebound after hitting a low of $1,815.00 in the late New York session as the Federal Reserve (Fed) dictated a 75 basis point (bps) rate hike after its two-day policy discussion meeting.
What is happening to influencers that promoted projects like Shiba Inu
Influencers that target financial investors, popularly known as “finfleuncers”, now risk five years of jail time if they break laws on financial advice in Australia. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission says that influencers may need a license to give advice on investments.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!