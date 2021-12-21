USD/CHF stays in a sideways formation in holiday thin market conditions

- Stuck in a range, USD/CHF is at the mercy of the spread of the coronavirus.
- The Swiss franc and the US dollar are renowned safe-haven currencies.
USD/CHF is stuck in a range as traders move to the sidelines and keep a watchful eye on the coronavirus spread. At the time of writing, USD/CHF is trading 0.18% higher and between a low of 0.9196 and a high of 0.9219.
The new omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, had been reported in some 77 nations as of mid-December after a steep increase in new cases in southern Africa, where it was first identified.
Various nations in Europe are increasing restrictions to the point where vaccination will become essentially essential for anyone who wants to work or enter public spaces such as bars and restaurants. For example, Italy’s government may be requiring inoculated people as well as the unvaccinated to take Covid tests to access large events, according to people familiar with the matter.
Switzerland has tightened Covid measures amid a worsening situation in the nation. While the Covid certificate will be restricted only to the vaccinated and recovered, the toughest measures forecast last weekend – which included the complete closure of bars, restaurants and events – are a realistic option. Currently, only vaccinated and recovered people will be able to access restaurants, cultural, sports and leisure facilities as well as events. Masks will be required and people must also have an allocated seat.
US Pres. Biden to address the nation on Covid
As for the US, Covid is also surging again, with colder weather and holiday travel and gatherings. The stress on the medical system is expected to be particularly acute in regions of the country with low levels of vaccination, Fauci told CNN’s “State of the Union.”
In his address to the people on Tuesday, President Joe Biden is expected to announce a stark warning of what the winter will look like for Americans that choose to remain unvaccinated, according to a White House official.
The president will be prompted by the new wave in states such as New York which broke a record for new infections for a third straight day.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9214
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|0.9213
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9239
|Daily SMA50
|0.9217
|Daily SMA100
|0.921
|Daily SMA200
|0.918
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.925
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9192
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9295
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9175
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9374
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9088
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9215
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9228
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9187
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9161
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9129
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9245
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9277
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9303
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
