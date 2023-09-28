USD/CHF stands tall near multi-month peak, above 0.9200 mark on bullish USD

- USD/CHF is seen consolidating its recent strong positive move to a six-month high.
- The Fed’s hawkish outlook continues to underpin the USD and remains supportive.
- The risk-off mood benefits the safe-haven CHF and keeps a lid on any further gains.
The USD/CHF pair reverses a modest Asian session dip on Thursday and now trades above the 0.9200 mark, well within the striking distance of its highest level since late March touched the previous day.
Despite a modest downtick in the US Treasury bond yields, the US Dollar (USD) manages to hold steady near a 10-month high and turns out to be a key factor acting as a tailwind for the USD/CHF pair. Market participants now seem convinced that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will stick to its hawkish stance and have been pricing in the possibility of at least one more rate hike by the end of this year. The bets were reaffirmed by the overnight hawkish comments by Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, saying that it is not clear yet whether the central bank is finished raising rates amid ample evidence of ongoing economic strength.
Adding to this, the better-than-expected release of the US Durable Goods Orders prompted some economists to raise the third-quarter GDP growth estimates and should allow the Fed to keep rates higher for longer. This, in turn, pushed the yield on the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond to a 16-year peak and favours the USD bulls. That said, extremely overbought conditions, along with the increasing possibility of a US government shutdown, hold back the USD bulls from placing fresh bets. Republican US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday rejected a stopgap funding bill advancing in the Senate.
This comes on top of persistent worries over China's ailing property sector and concerns about economic headwinds stemming from rapidly rising borrowing costs, which, in turn, tempers investors' appetite for riskier assets. This is evident from the prevalent risk-off environment and benefits the Swiss Franc's (CHF) relative safe-haven status, keeping a lid on any further gains for the USD/CHF pair. Traders now look to the US economic docket, featuring the final Q2 GDP print and the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims. This, along with the US bond yields, might influence the USD and provide some impetus to the USD/CHF pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9213
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|0.9213
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8971
|Daily SMA50
|0.8841
|Daily SMA100
|0.8894
|Daily SMA200
|0.9033
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9225
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9145
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9078
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8932
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8876
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.869
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9195
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9176
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9164
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9114
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9083
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9244
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9275
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9325
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
