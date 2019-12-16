According to Axel Rudolph, analyst at Commerzbank, USD/CHF stabilised marginally above the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at .9800/.9799.
Key Quotes
“Only failure at .9799 would push key support at .9716/.9695 to the fore. It is the location of the January, June, mid- and late August lows. Below it sit the .9659 August low and the September 2018 low at .9543.”
“Resistance above the recent lows at .9841/56 can be seen at the .9869 mid-November low and also in the .9900 region. Above it the December 6 high and the 55 day moving average can be spotted at .9919/22. While trading below the .9919/22 resistance area, we consider the cross to be vulnerable. Key resistance remains to be seen at the 1.0014/28 mid-June and October as well as November peaks.”
“A rise above the 1.0028 level would target the November 2018 high at 1.0128 and the April peak at 1.0240.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
