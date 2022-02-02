USD/CHF slides under 0.9200 level as broad US dollar decline enters third day

- USD/CHF fell under 0.9200 on Wednesday, down another 0.2% and taking weekly losses to about 1.3%.
- US dollar weakness continued for a third day, amid better risk appetite, position squaring and easing Fed tightening bets.
US dollar weakness has continued for a third day on Wednesday, with the buck weighed by the continued improvement in global equity market sentiment, long-position squaring and a paring back of Fed tightening bets. More recently, weak ADP national employment change figures for January have further dented USD sentiment. As a result, USD/CHF dropped back under 0.9200 on Wednesday and is now below both its 21 and 50-day moving averages at the 0.9192 and 0.9198 levels respectively. At current levels close to 0.9190, USD/CHF is off earlier session lows in the 0.9170s, but still trades with on the day losses of about 0.2%.
USD/CHF is now trading roughly 1.3% lower on the week and about 1.6% down versus its Monday highs in the mid-0.9300s. FX market focus has predominantly been on US data, Fed expectations and risk appetite so far this week, but will on Thursday switch to central banks, with the BoE and ECB both reporting. If the ECB sticks to its “transitory” inflation narrative and shrug off upside inflation risks despite Wednesday’s hot Eurozone HICP inflation figures, that could bolster the European safe-haven CHF, which has in the past benefitted from ECB dovishness. Short-term bears may look for USD/CHF to test support in the form of its 200DMA at 0.9164.
Focus will switch back to US data and Fed expectations on Friday when the official US labour market report for January will be released. The headline number is expected to be weak but this shouldn’t faze markets (just as Wednesday’s weak ADP numbers didn’t), with focus instead on wage inflation pressures and measures of labour market slack. If those also show signs of easing in January, then that would be interpreted as easing the pressure on the Fed to tighten so fast in 2022 and would hit the US dollar. Such a scenario could conceivably see USD/CHF hit support in the form of 2022 lows in the 0.9100 area, although some might see the dollar’s drop already this week as somewhat overdone, which may reduce downside risks.
USD/Chf
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9193
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|0.9211
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9196
|Daily SMA50
|0.9205
|Daily SMA100
|0.9219
|Daily SMA200
|0.9167
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9277
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9204
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9338
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9109
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9343
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9092
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9232
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9249
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9184
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9158
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9111
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9258
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9304
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9331
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
