- The Swiss Franc strengthens for a fourth straight day, sending USD/CHF toward fresh one-month lows.
- The US Dollar Index (DXY) slips below 98.00 as markets price in an 89% chance of a Fed rate cut in September.
- US July PCE report showed sticky inflation pressures alongside strong household spending.
The Swiss Franc (CHF) extends its rally for the fourth consecutive day on Friday, with USD/CHF slipping toward the 0.8000 psychological mark near fresh one-month lows, pressured by a broadly weaker US Dollar (USD) despite resilient US inflation and spending data.
At the time of writing, the USD/CHF pair is trading around 0.7997 in the American session, erasing earlier intraday gains. The US Dollar Index (DXY) failed to sustain a move above the 98.00 mark and is hovering near 97.76, with USD/CHF mirroring the Greenback’s broader weakness.
The latest US data release confirmed sticky inflation pressures alongside robust household demand. The Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index rose 0.3% MoM in July, matching forecasts, while the annual rate edged up to 2.9% from 2.8%, the highest since February. Headline PCE increased 0.2% MoM, in line with expectations but slightly softer than June’s 0.3%, with the yearly figure steady at 2.6%. Personal spending accelerated to 0.5% in July from 0.3% in June, while personal income grew 0.4% MoM.
Despite the stronger spending backdrop, markets focused on the policy outlook, with traders increasing bets on a September Federal Reserve (Fed) Interest rate cut. Fed funds futures now price an 89% probability of a 25 basis point reduction, reinforcing the Greenback’s soft tone. Short-term Treasury yields retreated, while the longer end of the curve held firm, reflecting expectations of easier monetary policy without a material shift in long-term inflation risks.
Meanwhile, the Swiss Franc continues to benefit from its safe-haven appeal, underpinned by ongoing trade tensions and political uncertainty surrounding the Fed’s independence. The uncertainty has deepened after Fed Governor Lisa Cook filed an emergency motion to block US President Donald Trump’s attempt to remove her, with hearings now underway.
At Friday’s session, the Fed made its own court filing while Trump argued that the court should defer to the President on defining “cause” for removal. The Department of Justice, meanwhile, signaled it would not oppose converting Cook’s emergency motion into a preliminary injunction, making it less likely that a final ruling would be handed down immediately, according to Bloomberg.
Much of the debate has focused on the meaning of “for cause” under the Federal Reserve Act, which allows governors to be removed by the President only under that condition. Traditionally understood as malfeasance or misconduct, legal experts note that the definition could be stretched further, and reporters on the case suggested the issue may ultimately be decided by the Supreme Court.
Swiss Franc Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Swiss Franc (CHF) against listed major currencies today. Swiss Franc was the strongest against the British Pound.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.12%
|0.03%
|0.06%
|-0.10%
|-0.17%
|-0.25%
|-0.17%
|EUR
|0.12%
|0.16%
|0.19%
|0.02%
|0.00%
|-0.12%
|-0.06%
|GBP
|-0.03%
|-0.16%
|-0.04%
|-0.13%
|-0.16%
|-0.23%
|-0.22%
|JPY
|-0.06%
|-0.19%
|0.04%
|-0.10%
|-0.25%
|-0.29%
|-0.17%
|CAD
|0.10%
|-0.02%
|0.13%
|0.10%
|-0.09%
|-0.13%
|-0.09%
|AUD
|0.17%
|-0.01%
|0.16%
|0.25%
|0.09%
|-0.12%
|-0.07%
|NZD
|0.25%
|0.12%
|0.23%
|0.29%
|0.13%
|0.12%
|0.06%
|CHF
|0.17%
|0.06%
|0.22%
|0.17%
|0.09%
|0.07%
|-0.06%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Swiss Franc from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CHF (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD turns positive, approaches 1.1700
EUR/USD now manages to regain balance and approaches the 1.1700 barrier as the US Dollar appears under sudden downside pressure. The pair, in the meantime, reverses initial losses as investors continue to assess the latest US PCE data and factor in expectations of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve at its September 17 meeting.
GBP/USD bounces off two-day lows, focus back to 1.3500
GBP/USD comes under renewed downside pressure at the end of the week, navigating the 1.3470 region against the backdrop of a modest resurgence of the buying interest in the Greenback. US inflation tracked by the PCE matched consensus in July, opening the door to a rate reduction by the Fed next month.
Gold approaches four-month highs near $3,450
Gold keeps its march north well and sound, up for the fourth day in a row on Friday, and challenging multi-month peaks near the $3,450 mark per troy ounce on the back of steady bets for a rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September. The likelihood of further easing by the Fed appears propped up by the eaerlier release of US inflation data, this time measured by the PCE.
Bitcoin sell-off sends jitters across the market, Ethereum, XRP wobble
Cryptocurrencies remain under pressure on Friday, reflecting risk-off sentiment ahead of September. Attempts to sustain Bitcoin (BTC) price recovery have consistently failed, with Bitcoin trading below $110,000 at the time of writing.
All eyes on NFP report as Fed rate cut bets intensify
Will August jobs report shock again? It’s almost one month ago that the July payrolls numbers generated not just considerable volatility in the markets but also a lot of controversy, as it offended President Trump’s record on the economy.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.