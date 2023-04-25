USD/CHF shows a sharp recovery from 0.8900 as focus shifts to US Durable Goods Orders

- USD/CHF has recovered sharply from 0.8900 after a corrective move.
- The risk-aversion theme in the overall market and pre-Fed policy anxiety improved safe-haven appeal for the US Dollar.
- An upbeat US Durable Goods Orders will indicate that US core inflation would be more persistent ahead.
The USD/CHF pair has recovered its minor correction quickly after dropping to near the round-level support of 0.8900 in the early Asian session. The Swiss Franc asset showed a stellar recovery on Tuesday after a fresh two-year low of 0.8860. Ample bids for the US Dollar Index (DXY) also infused fresh blood into the Swiss Franc asset.
S&P500 futures recorded significant losses on Tuesday after upbeat earnings from Microsoft and Google failed to recede negative market sentiment. Also, quarterly earnings from First Republic Bank showed a sharp fall in customers’ deposits, which has forced the financial institution to rely on borrowings that will attract higher interest rates.
The risk-aversion theme in the overall market and pre-Federal Reserve (Fed) policy anxiety improved the safe-haven appeal for the US Dollar. The USD Index showed a perpendicular upside move and printed a two-day high of 101.95. A power-pack action is expected from the USD Index this week ahead of economic indicators.
Wednesday’s United States Durable Goods Orders data (March) is seen expanding by 0.8% against a contraction of 1.0%. The economic data indicates forward demand made to manufacturers for core goods. An upbeat Durable Goods demand data will make the core Consumer Price Index (CPI) more persistent ahead.
Apart from that, Thursday’s annualized Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data will be of utmost importance. The consensus indicates that GDP (Q1) declined to 2.0% from the former pace of 2.6%. A weaker GDP data might escalate fears of a slowdown in the US economy.
On the Swiss Franc front, ZEW Survey-Expectations (April) will be in focus. As per the estimates, business conditions will improve to -18.9 from the former release of -41.3. An occurrence of the same might support the Swiss Franc ahead.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8918
|Today Daily Change
|0.0041
|Today Daily Change %
|0.46
|Today daily open
|0.8877
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9029
|Daily SMA50
|0.9182
|Daily SMA100
|0.9222
|Daily SMA200
|0.9463
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8928
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8876
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9003
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8908
|Previous Monthly High
|0.944
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9072
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8896
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8908
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8859
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8842
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8807
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8911
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8946
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8963
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
