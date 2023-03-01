USD/CHF retreats towards 0.9400 amid mixed sentiment, Swiss Retail Sales, US PMIs eyed

- USD/CHF takes offers to renew intraday high even as risk-aversion prevails.
- US Dollar struggles to track upbeat yields amid strong China data, softer statistics at home.
- Downbeat Swiss GDP, hawkish Fed bets favored buyers the previous day.
USD/CHF renews its intraday low around 0.9410 as bulls take a breather following the strong February performance during early Wednesday. In doing so, the Swiss currency pair fails to justify the market’s mildly offbeat tone amid fears of higher rates and inflation. The reason could be linked to China as recent activity data from the world’s largest industrial player came in impressive for February.
That said, China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI traces official activity data per NBS Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing PMI to mark a strong economic rebound in February. Even so, China Finance Minister Liu He said after the data release that the foundation of China's economic recovery is still not stable.
It should be noted that the month-start consolidation and the recently softer US data also seem to favor the USD/CHF bears. On Tuesday, the US Conference Board’s (CB) Consumer Confidence dropped for the second consecutive month to 102.9 versus 106.0 prior (revised) while US Housing Price Index drops 0.1% in December versus -0.6% market forecasts and -0.1% prior. On the same line, the S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Indices grew 4.6% YoY during the said month compared to 6.1% market expectations and 6.8% previous readings. Furthermore, Chicago Purchasing Managers’ Index for February eased to 43.6 from 44.3 previous readings and 45.0 market consensus whereas the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for the said month eased below 11.0 prior and -5.0 expected to -16.
Even so, the market’s fears of higher inflation and interest rates keep the USD/CHF buyers hopeful. While portraying the mood, the S&P 500 Futures track Wall Street’s mild losses around 3,960. Further, the US 10-year Treasury bond yields rose two basis points (bps) to 3.93% while the two-year counterpart rises four bps to 4.84% by the press time. With this, both the key bond coupons march towards the three-month high marked in February after printing the biggest monthly gain since September 2022.
Apart from the risk-off mood, downbeat data at home also could keep the USD/CHF buyers hopeful. Swiss Gross Domestic Product (GDP) arrived at 0% in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2022 vs. a growth of 0.3% and 0.2% recorded in the third quarter.
Moving forward, Swiss Real Retail Sales for January can direct immediate USD/CHF moves ahead of US activity data for the said month. However, major attention will be given to the next week’s monthly jobs report, Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony and the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary policy meeting for clear directions.
Technical analysis
USD/CHF pullback remains elusive unless the quote drops back below the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) level surrounding 0.9385.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9411
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07%
|Today daily open
|0.9418
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9257
|Daily SMA50
|0.9255
|Daily SMA100
|0.9453
|Daily SMA200
|0.957
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.942
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9342
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9409
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9221
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9429
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9059
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.939
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9371
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9366
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9315
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9288
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9445
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9471
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9523
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats modestly, clings to gains above 1.0650 after US data
EUR/USD has retreated modestly from the weekly high it set near 1.0700 earlier in the session but managed to stay in positive territory above 1.0650. The US data showed that input inflation increased in the manufacturing sector in February, helping the USD erase some of its daily losses.
GBP/USD reverses direction, drops toward 1.2000
GBP/USD has lost its traction in the second half of the day and declined toward 1.2000. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment after the ISM Manufacturing PMI data from the US seems to be helping the US Dollar stage a rebound, causing the pair to push lower.
Gold drops below $1,840 as US yields gain traction
Gold price reversed its direction and dropped below $1,840 in the American session. After the data from the US revealed that the Prices Paid component of the ISM Manufacturing PMI survey climbed above 50 in February, the 10-year US T-bond yield rose toward 4%, weighing on XAU/USD.
Solana: With negativity priced in, SOL could jump 80% in just three months
Solana (SOL) price is set to rip roughly 80% higher in the coming months as a massive tailwind heads its way. A big dispersion is set to happen in cryptocurrencies as the US regulatory crackdown is just around the corner.
AMC stock craters as bulls take profits following consensus beat
AMC stock is down 8.1% at $6.56 in Wednesday's premarket trade after early excitement over the cinema chain's fourth quarter beat of Wall Street consensus projections faded.