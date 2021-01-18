USD/CHF retreats from 1-month tops, holds steady above 0.8900 mark

  • USD/CHF failed to preserve intraday gains to over one-month tops amid the prevalent cautious mood.
  • Concerns about a surge in COVID-19 cases weighed on sentiment and benefitted the safe-haven CHF.
  • A modest pickup in the USD demand extended some support and helped limit losses for the major.

The USD/CHF pair retreated around 20-25 pips from daily tops and is currently placed near the lower end of its intraday trading range, around the 0.8900 mark.

The pair struggled to capitalize on its intraday uptick to over one-month tops, instead met with some fresh supply near the 0.8925 region amid the prevalent cautious mood. Concerns about the potential economic fallout from the ever-increasing COVID-19 cases weighed on investors' sentiment. This, in turn, benefitted the safe-haven Swiss franc and capped the upside for the USD/CHF pair.

Even Monday's better-than-expected Chinese GDP print, showing that the world's second-largest economy recorded a growth of 6.5% during the October-December period, did little to shift the market mood. That said, a modest pickup in the US dollar demand extended some support to the USD/CHF pair and might turn out to be the only factor helping limit the downside, at least for the time being.

In fact, the USD dollar held firm near a four-week high and seemed rather unaffected by the recent pullback in the US Treasury bond yields. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before confirming that the USD/CHF pair's recovery momentum from multi-year lows has already run out of the steam and positioning for any further depreciating move.

In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, developments surrounding the coronavirus saga will play a key role in driving the broader market risk sentiment and influence demand for the safe-haven CHF. This, along with the USD price dynamics, will also be looked upon for some short-term trading opportunities around the USD/CHF pair.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.8905
Today Daily Change -0.0007
Today Daily Change % -0.08
Today daily open 0.8912
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8861
Daily SMA50 0.8951
Daily SMA100 0.9042
Daily SMA200 0.9249
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8912
Previous Daily Low 0.8869
Previous Weekly High 0.892
Previous Weekly Low 0.8849
Previous Monthly High 0.9093
Previous Monthly Low 0.8794
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8896
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8886
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8884
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8855
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8841
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8927
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8941
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.897

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

