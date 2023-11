USD/CHF retraces recent losses, hovers around 0.9000

Switzerland's seasonally adjusted Unemployment Rate (MoM) remained steady at 2.1% in October, according to data released by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO). Additionally, the contained conflict between Israel and Hamas has improved market sentiment, potentially impacting the safe-haven status of the Swiss Franc (CHF).

Fed Governor Michelle Bowman has suggested that the central bank is contemplating future increases in short-term interest rates, introducing an element of uncertainty. Conversely, Neil Kashkari, President of the Minnesota Fed, remains skeptical about whether the central bank has raised rates sufficiently. He highlights the resilience of the economy as a crucial factor shaping his perspective on monetary policy.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) treads water near 105.50, amid US Treasury yields take their toll. The yield on a 10-year US bond hovers around 4.49% on Thursday. Moreover, Fed officials have expressed their reluctance to entertain the notion of lowering interest rates. However, despite this stance, the Greenback encounters challenges in the market.

During the US Central Bank statistics conference on Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell opted not to provide commentary on monetary policy. The attention of investors now turns to Powell's involvement in a panel discussion later today, where he could share insights and perspectives on "Monetary Challenges in a Global Economy."

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.