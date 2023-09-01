- Mixed US Nonfarm Payrolls data initially fails to boost USD, but ISM Manufacturing PMI lifts sentiment.
- Swiss inflation exceeds estimates, but weak Retail Sales could deter SNB from tightening.
- The upcoming Federal Reserve meeting on September 14 could be a key event for the pair.
The Swiss Franc (CHF) losses traction against the American Dollar (USD) in the mid-New York session on Friday after a tranche of economic data from the United States (US) bolstered the USD. The USD/CHF dived towards a daily low of 0.8795 before resuming its latest three-day uptrend and exchanging hands at around 0.8850s, above its opening price by 0.28%.
Swiss Franc losses ground as improvement in US business activity and bond yields support the USD
The financial markets remain calm after a busy week in the US economic docket. August’s Nonfarm Payrolls figures came mixed, with the US economy adding 187K jobs, above estimates of 177K, which surprisingly failed to boos the Greenback, as the Unemployment rate rose by 3.8% YoY, above forecasts of 3.5%. The US Dollar weakness was because investors speculated the Fed would not tighten monetary conditions on September, while reducing bets the US central bank would do it by November.
However, USD/CHF sellers were caught off guard, as the ISM Manufacturing PMI improved to 47.6 from 46.4 in July and topped expectations of 47. Most of the subcomponents of the report strengthened, painting a more positive outlook for business activity in the US.
Another reason that underpinned the buck was US bond yields recovering some lost ground, which underpinned the US Dollar Index (DXY) back above the 104.000 figure, a tailwind for the USD/CHF pair.
In Switzerland, inflation rose by 1.6%, exceeded estimates of 1.5%, and was unchanged compared to July’s figures. Although the data reinforces the chances for additional tightening by the Swiss National Bank (SNB), a worse than expected Retail Sales report in July could deter the central bank from tightening monetary policy. Traders should be aware the SNB’s current interest rate sits at 1.75%, and chances for keeping them unchanged loom 70%.
Given the backdrop, the USD/CHF could resume its uptrend and test the 0.9000 figure, but the upcoming US Federal Reserve meeting on September 14 can shift the perspective ahead of the Fed’s decision.
USD/CHF Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The USD/CHF daily chart portrays the pair as entering a consolidation phase, though tilted to the upside, once buyers reclaimed the 50-day Moving Average (DMA) at 0.8782. In addition, the major has crossed above a downslope resistance trendline drawn from March 2023 highs, a five-month-old relevant trendline, which, once broken, the pair would have a straightforward way to test 0.9000. A breach of the latter will expose the confluence of a previous support trendline turned resistance and the 200-DMA at around 0.9040/65 before buyers set their sights on the May 31 high of 0.9147. Contrarily, downside risks emerge below the current week’s low of 0.8744.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8855
|Today Daily Change
|0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24
|Today daily open
|0.8834
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.879
|Daily SMA50
|0.8786
|Daily SMA100
|0.8882
|Daily SMA200
|0.907
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8846
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8772
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8876
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.876
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8876
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.869
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8818
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.88
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8788
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8742
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8714
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8863
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8892
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8938
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits one-week lows under 1.800 amid Dollar strength
EUR/USD reversed its direction and fell below 1.0800, reaching 1.0780, the lowest level in a week. Following an initial negative reaction to NFP data, the US Dollar experienced a significant rally and is maintaining its strength towards the end of the week.
GBP/USD falls below 1.2600 as Dollar soars
GBP/USD continued its decline during the American session, dropping to 1.2576, the lowest level in three days. The pair continues to face downward pressure as the US Dollar maintains its strength, despite a mixed Nonfarm Payrolls report.
Gold pulls away from monthly highs, trades near $1,940
Gold price turned north and rose to its strongest level in a month above $1,950 after US jobs report but retreated to the $1,940 area later in the American session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in positive territory above 4.1%, weighing on XAU/USD heading into the weekend.
Bitcoin: BTC correlation to DJIA hits 2021 peak levels amid ETF hype
Bitcoin price undid Grayscale gains after the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has decided to postpone its spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) decision on eight applications.
NVDA stock price gains following August Nonfarm Payrolls
Nvidia’s (NVDA) stock price edged up 0.7% in Friday's premarket after US Nonfarm Payrolls for August arrived at 187K. That figure was higher than the 170K expected but lower than the 200K that the market did not want.