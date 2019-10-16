USD/CHF remains shy of 1.0000 amid latest risk aversion wave

- The Swiss Franc (CHF) benefited from the US-China tussle over the Hong Kong bill.
- Uncertainty surrounding Brexit, doubts over global growth adds to the risk-off mood.
- US data, Fedspeak and trade/political headlines will be the key to follow.
With the latest risk aversion supporting the Swiss Franc, USD/CHF pulls back to 0.9980 by the press time of early Wednesday.
Among many, the key reason for the present risk-off can be ascertained to the US-China tussle over the Hong Kong bill that was recently passed by the United States’ (US) House of Representatives. Even if the same is yet to cross the Senate in order to become a law that requires the US to check Hong Kong’s sovereignty on an annual basis, China has already warned its to-be trading partner to stay away from internal matters.
The bill is likely to add to the fears of another failed round of trade talks between the US and China, which in turn could weigh on the global economy. It should be noted that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently cut down global growth forecast to the lowest since the Great Financial Crisis (GFC) citing trade pessimism as the key reason.
Other than trade worries, doubts over the Brexit, expectations of further easing by China and a rate cut from the Bank of Korea, add weakness to the pair.
Traders will now keep a close tab on the trade/political headlines while also not missing on the US Retail Sales and Fedspeak for predicting near-term pair moves.
Technical Analysis
FXstreet Analyst Haresh Menghani holds near-term bullish bias considering a two-month-old rising channel. However, chances of immediate pullback can’t be denied:
"Given the pair's repeated bounce from a support marked by the lower end of a two-month-old ascending trend-channel, the near-term bias remains tilted in favour of bullish traders. Moreover, technical indicators on hourly charts have been losing positive momentum but maintained their bullish bias on the daily chart, supporting prospects for some dip-buying interest. Hence, any meaningful slide might still be seen as an opportunity to initiate some fresh bullish positions near the mentioned trend-channel support, currently near the 0.9935 region. Meanwhile, a sustained strength beyond the parity mark might prompt some technical buying and accelerate the momentum further towards the recent swing highs near the 1.0025-30 region."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
EUR/USD stuck below 50-day MA ahead of US retail sales
EUR/USD failed to close above the 50-day moving average (MA) for the third straight day on Tuesday and remains below the key average amid Brexit optimism and ahead of the US monthly retail sales data.
GBP/USD: Above key hurdle for first since May on Brexit optimism
GBP/USD has found acceptance above the widely tracked 200-day moving average (MA) resistance for the first time since May 13 and will likely extend gains if Boris Johnson secures DUP support for the draft Brexit accord.
USD/JPY: Down but not out, remains on hunt for 200-day MA hurdle
The USD/JPY pair is currently trading near 108.70, representing 0.15% losses on the day. The pair has come under pressure in the Asian session, possibly due to the Sino-Us political friction and the haven demand for the anti-risk Yen.
Gold: Vulnerable to sell-off after bearish outside day
Gold risks falling to recent lows near $1,460, having carved out a bearish outside day candlestick pattern on Tuesday. The yellow metal may face selling pressure and drop to $1,460 in the short term.
US Retail Sales Preview: Stronger consumer sentiment may tilt consumption higher
Retail sales are expected to drop to 0.3% in September from 0.4% in August. Sales without automobile purchases are projected to rise 0.2% in September following August’s flat result.