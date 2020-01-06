USD/CHF remains on the defensive below 0.9700 handle

- USD/CHF comes under some renewed selling pressure on Monday.
- Heightened geopolitical tensions benefitted CHF’s safe-haven status.
- Some renewed USD selling bias further collaborated to the downfall.
The USD/CHF pair remained under some selling pressure through the mid-European session on Monday and refreshed daily lows, below the 0.9700 handle in the last hour.
A combination of negative forces failed to assist the pair to capitalize on its attempted intraday recovery move, rather prompted some fresh selling at higher levels. The pair snapped two consecutive days of winning streak and for now, seems to have stalled its recent bounce from over 15-month lows.
USD/CHF weighed down by a combination of factors
The prevalent risk-off mood – amid growing market concerns over a major conflict in the Middle East – continued benefitting the Swiss Franc's perceived safe-haven status. This coupled with some renewed US dollar selling bias further collaborated to the pair's intraday slide of around 30-35 pips.
Fears over the fallout from the US killing of Qassem Soleimani, a leading Iranian military commander, intensified on Monday after Iran said it would no longer abide by the 2015 nuclear deal. This comes on the back of the US President Donald Trump's warning of major retaliation if Iran hits back.
The downside, however, remained cushioned, at least for the time being, as investors refrained from placing fresh bets amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases from the US. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through selling before positioning for any further depreciating move.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9696
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27
|Today daily open
|0.9722
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9787
|Daily SMA50
|0.9868
|Daily SMA100
|0.9884
|Daily SMA200
|0.9924
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9744
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9688
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9757
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9646
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0009
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9646
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9723
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9709
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9692
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9662
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9636
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9748
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9774
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9804
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains amid Mid-East tensions, USD profit-taking
EUR/USD has surpassed 1.12, as the greenback pares the gains it enjoyed after the killing of Iranian general Suleimani. Euro-zone Services PMIs beat expectations.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.3150 amid USD weakness, upbeat UK PMI
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3150 as Mid-East tensions dominate the news and the greenback is retreating from the highs. The final UK Services PMI beat expectations with 50 points.
Forex Today: US-Iran escalation powers Oil and safe-havens, a busy docket ahead
The risk-off sentiment extended, kicking-off a fresh week this Monday, mainly fueled by heightened US-Iran geopolitical tensions, as both sides traded threats following the US killing of a top Iranian Quds commander Soleimani last Friday.
Gold eases from multi-year tops, still well bid around $1575 region
Gold maintained its strong bid tone through the early European session, albeit trimmed a part of its early gains to the highest level since April 2013.
USD/JPY: decline to continue on risk-off mood
Japanese yen strengthening amid mounting tensions between the US and Iran. US December Markit Services PMI and Composite PMI to be out after Wall Street’s opening. USD/JPY tested 107.70 and holds nearby, poised to break below the level.