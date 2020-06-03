  • USD/CHF recovery attempt from 0.9575, capped below 0.9650.
  • The dollar fails to take advantage of CHF weakness after worse-than-expected Swiss GDP.
  • The greenback is hovering above key support at 0.9590.

 

The US dollar reversal from 0.9700 area found support on Tuesday at 0.9575, two-months low, before bouncing back above 0.9600. USD recovery, however, has been limited below 0.9650, with the pair nearly unchanged on the daily chart and both currencies weighed amid a positive market mood.

 

The USD fails to take advantage of a weak CHF

The greenback opened the day on a bid tone, advancing to session highs at 0.9648 on the back of weaker than expected Swiss Gross Domestic Product data. Swiss economy contracted by 2.6% in the first quarter, a 1.6% deceleration year-on-year, well beyond the market expectations of a 0.9% economic decline.

The US dollar, however, lacked follow-through and returned to levels right above 0.9600 during the US session. Better than expected US ADP employment figures and the ISM non-manufacturing PMI have brightened the market mood, which reflected on positive equity markets and higher demand from riskier assets like the EUR, GBP, AUD or NZD.

 

USD/CHF hovering above important support at 0.9590

The pair is trading at a short distance from 0.9590 (April 14, May 1 low). A clear breach of this level might increase bearish pressure towards March 27 low at 0.9500 and March 16 low at 0.9390. On the upside, immediate resistance lies at 0.9640/50 (May 21, 28 lows), then probably at the former trendline support, around 0.9680 and 0.9735 (May 25 high).

USD/CHF key levels to watch

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.962
Today Daily Change -0.0004
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 0.9624
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9691
Daily SMA50 0.9687
Daily SMA100 0.9683
Daily SMA200 0.978
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9638
Previous Daily Low 0.9573
Previous Weekly High 0.9736
Previous Weekly Low 0.9602
Previous Monthly High 0.9784
Previous Monthly Low 0.9589
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9613
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9598
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9585
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9547
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9521
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.965
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9676
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9714

 

 

 

