USD/CHF recovers early lost ground to over 1-week lows, lacks follow-through

- USD/CHF recovers over 50 pips from weekly lows amid a modest USD uptick.
- Concerns over an imminent global recession might cap any further recovery.
The USD/CHF pair managed to recover the early lost ground to over one-week lows and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the 0.9630-35 region.
The pair showed some resilience below the 0.9600 round-figure mark and for now, seems to have stalled this week's sharp pullback from YTD tops amid a goodish intraday pickup in the US dollar demand.
The greenback stalled its week-long downtrend and gained some positive traction on the last trading day of the week, which seemed to be a key factor behind the pair's intraday bounce of around 50 pips.
It is worth recalling that the buck has been suffering in the wake of the Fed's open-ended QE program and was further weighed down by the Chair Jerome Powell's comments on Thursday.
In a rare interview to NBC Today, Powell hinted towards additional monetary easing and said that there is still room for more action to support the struggling economy amid coronavirus crisis.
Thursday's unprecedented rise in the US weekly jobless claims underscored the devastating impact on the US economy and largely offset optimism over the $2.2 trilling US economic stimulus package.
It, however, remains to be seen if the pair is able to capitalize on the move amid mounting fears over an imminent global recession, which tends to underpin the Swiss franc's safe-haven demand.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9634
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|0.9638
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9589
|Daily SMA50
|0.9681
|Daily SMA100
|0.9755
|Daily SMA200
|0.9813
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9776
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9603
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9901
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9392
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9851
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9609
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9669
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.971
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9569
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9397
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9742
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9845
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9914
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs as markets cool after three-day rally
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.10, off the highs. After a three-day rally, stocks are cooling and the safe-haven dollar is recovery. Coronavirus headlines and US consumer confidence are eyed.
GBP/USD consolidates 800-pip rally amid coronavirus developments
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2200 after rallying some 800 pips from the lows amid dollar weakness. UK coronavirus cases are rising at a growing pace and Brexit talks have been put on ice.
Cryptocurrencies: Bulls honing their antlers for an upward attempt ahead
The sense of extreme fear is divergent with the levels of the mathematical averages. Bitcoin dominance ratio moves at a structural pivot level and can lead to a trend change. XRP is the winner of the day, but far away from fleeing out of the bearish scenario.
Gold trades with modest losses below $1620 level, downside seems limited
Gold edged lower through the early European session and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, just below $1620 level. Concerns over an imminent global recession might help limit losses.
US Jobless Claims Analysis: 3 M is only the beginning, 3 reasons why USD may rise
Unemployment is engulfing the US – weekly jobless claims jumped to 3.283 million, an increase of 1,053%. The four-week moving average is near one million, also surpassing the worst since the Great Financial Crisis.