USD/CHF recovers early lost ground, hovers near multi-week high ahead of Powell

- USD/CHF attracted some dip-buying on Tuesday and inched back closer to a multi-week high.
- Hawkish Fed expectations acted as a tailwind for the USD and extended support to the pair.
- Retreating US bond yields capped the USD and the major ahead of Powell’s Senate hearing.
The USD/CHF pair has managed to recover its early lost ground and was last seen trading around the 0.9265-70 region, just a few pips below a four-week high touched on Monday.
A combination of factors assisted the USD/CHF pair to attract some dip-buying near the 0.9240 region on Tuesday, with bulls now looking to build on its recent gains recorded over the past two weeks. The US dollar reversed modest intraday losses amid the prospects for a faster policy tightening by the Fed. Apart from this, a generally positive risk tone undermined the safe-haven Swiss franc and acted as a tailwind for the major.
It is worth mentioning that the money markets have fully priced in the possibility of an eventual Fed lift-off in March and anticipate four interest rate hikes in 2022. Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic reinforced market bets and said that March would be a reasonable time for the first-rate increase. Bostic expects three rate hikes in 2022, with risks pointing towards a fourth on the possibility of higher inflation.
That said, the ongoing retracement slide in the US Treasury bond yields held back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and capped the upside for the USD/CHF pair. Investors also seemed reluctant ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's confirmation hearing before the Senate Banking Committee later during the North American session. Powell's remarks will be closely for clues about the likely timing and the pace of policy normalisation.
Apart from this, investors will take cues from the release of the latest US consumer inflation figures on Wednesday. This will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to the USD/CHF pair. In the meantime, the US bond yields will drive the USD demand, which along with the broader market risk sentiment should allow traders to grab some short-term opportunities around the major.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9266
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|0.9273
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9195
|Daily SMA50
|0.9212
|Daily SMA100
|0.9215
|Daily SMA200
|0.9168
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9275
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9186
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9232
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9113
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9295
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9102
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9241
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.922
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9214
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9156
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9125
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9303
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9334
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9392
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays calm below 1.1350 as investors await Powell's testimony
EUR/USD rose toward 1.1350 in the early European trading on Tuesday but lost its traction going into the American session. The US Dollar Index is clinging to modest daily gains as investors gear up for FOMC Chairman Powell's renomination hearing.
GBP/USD retreates below 1.3600 as dollar holds its ground
GBP/USD turned south after rising to a fresh two-month high above 1.3600 and erased a large portion of its daily gains. Hawkish comments from Fed's Bostic seems to be helping the dollar find demand ahead of FOMC Chairman Powell's testimony.
Gold remains at the mercy of yields, key levels to watch
The precious metal gained some positive traction for the third successive day on Tuesday. Retreating US bond yields undermined the USD and remained supportive. Hawkish Fed expectations might cap any further upside.
Polygon upside potential capped at 13%
MATIC price is in a tough spot due to its upswings in the last week of December 2021. Although Polygon could see an uptrend, the bulls will face an extremely resilient resistance barrier that will likely stop Polygon dead in its tracks.
Lucid Group Inc sinks during another choppy start to the week
LCID has hardly been a smooth ride for its shareholders. On Monday, shares of Lucid dipped by 0.62% and closed the trading session at $41.72.