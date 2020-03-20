USD/CHF recovers a major part of early lost ground, back closer to multi-month tops

- USD/CHF witnessed some profit-taking on Friday amid some aggressive USD long-unwinding.
- The pullback attracted some dip-buying amid a strong recovery in the global risk sentiment.
- The set-up still seems tilted in favour of bulls amid fears of coronavirus-led global recession.
The USD/CHF pair managed to recover around 100 pips from daily lows and has now moved back closer to over three-month tops set earlier this Friday.
The pair stalled its recent strong positive move witnessed over the past two weeks or so and started correcting from the vicinity of the 0.9900 round-figure mark amid some aggressive US dollar long-unwinding.
The Fed's decision to expand the currency swap lines to nine more countries helped eased market concerns about tightening liquidity conditions, which prompted some USD profit-taking and exerted some initial pressure on the major.
However, a goodish recovery in the global risk sentiment, as depicted by strong moves in the global equity markets, weighed on traditional safe-haven currencies, including the Swiss franc, and helped limit deeper losses.
Moreover, mounting fears about the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continued underpinning the greenback's status as the global reserve currency and attracted some dip-buying, supporting prospects for additional gains.
This coupled with the fact that the pair has moved back above the very important 200-day SMA for the first time since early December now seems to have set the stage for a further appreciating move, possibly beyond the 0.9900 round-figure mark.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.984
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|0.986
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9582
|Daily SMA50
|0.967
|Daily SMA100
|0.9761
|Daily SMA200
|0.9817
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9878
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9639
|Previous Weekly High
|1.189
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9183
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9851
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9609
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9787
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.973
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9707
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9553
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9467
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9946
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0032
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0186
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
