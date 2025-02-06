USD/CHF rebounds from 0.9000 mark, over one-week low amid modest USD strength

USD/CHF edges higher and snaps a three-day losing streak to over a one-week low.

A modest USD strength offers some support to the major amid a positive risk tone.

Fed rate cut bets might cap the USD and warrant caution for aggressive bullish traders.

The USD/CHF pair defends the 0.9000 psychological mark and attracts some dip-buyers during the Asian session on Thursday, snapping a three-day losing streak to over a one-week low touched the previous day. Spot prices currently trade around the 0.9030 area, up over 0.15% for the day, though the fundamental backdrop warrants caution before confirming that this week's sharp pullback from the 0.9200 neighborhood has run its course.

The US Dollar (USD) stages a modest recovery following the recent slump to its lowest level in over a week. Apart from this, a generally positive tone around the equity markets is seen undermining the safe-haven Swiss Franc (CHF) and turns out to be another factor lending some support to the USD/CHF pair. Any meaningful USD appreciation, however, seems elusive in the wake of bets for further policy easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed).

In fact, the markets are pricing in the possibility that the US central bank will lower borrowing costs twice by the end of this year. The bets were reaffirmed by the disappointing release of the US ISM Services PMI, which declined to 52.8 in January. This, to a larger extent, overshadowed the ADP report showing that private-sector employment increased by 183K in January compared to the previous month's upwardly revised reading of 176 K.

Apart from this, concerns about the escalating US-China trade war and the potential economic fallout from US President Donald Trump's trade tariffs could keep a lid on the market optimism. This, in turn, might hold back traders from placing aggressive bearish bets around the safe-haven CHF and cap the USD/CHF pair. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further gains.