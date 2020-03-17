USD/CHF rallies to over 2-week tops, beyond 0.9600 mark

- USD/CHF caught some fresh bids on Tuesday amid a strong pickup in the USD demand.
- Receding demand for safe-haven assets weighed on the CHF and remained supportive.
The USD/CHF pair continued scaling higher and shot to over two-week tops, levels beyond the 0.9600 mark during the early North-American session.
A combination of supporting factors – including a strong pickup in the US dollar demand – assisted the pair to catch some fresh bids on Tuesday and build on its recent strong recovery move from over 4-1/2 year lows.
As investors looked past the Fed's aggressive move to slash interest rates to zero, the greenback managed to attract some aggressive buying and was further supported by a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields.
The greenback maintained its strong bid tone following the disappointing release of US monthly retail sales for February, which was largely offset by an upward revision of the previous month's readings and did little to provide any impetus.
Meanwhile, a modest recovery in the global risk sentiment, as depicted by a positive opening in the US equity markets, undermined the Swiss franc's perceived safe-haven demand and remained supportive of the positive move.
Adding to this, possibilities of some short-term trading stops being triggered on a sustained move beyond the 0.9550-60 supply zone further seemed to have contributed to the pair's latest leg of a sudden upsurge over the past couple of hours.
Hence, it will be prudent to see if the momentum is backed by any genuine buying or is just a stop run, which runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly amid mounting fears about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9606
|Today Daily Change
|0.0137
|Today Daily Change %
|1.45
|Today daily open
|0.9469
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9599
|Daily SMA50
|0.967
|Daily SMA100
|0.9767
|Daily SMA200
|0.9821
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9536
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9391
|Previous Weekly High
|1.189
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9183
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9851
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9609
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9447
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9481
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9395
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.932
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.925
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.954
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9611
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9685
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls to around 1.10 amid dollar funding stress
EUR/USD has fallen below 1.10 amid immense dollar strength and fears of its shortage amid the coronavirus crisis and as the Fed injects more liquidity. The ZEW Economic Sentiment for March plunged to -49.5 points.
GBP/USD battles 1.21 amid USD strength
GBP/USD is trading around 1.21, after falling to six-month lows, amid USD dollar strength. US retail sales missed expectations. Both the US and the UK are working on stimulus packages.
Trading Volatility: Resist the temptation to pick tops and bottoms
What a trader wants is the right side of a new trend. It is not necessary to pick the turning point. Remember. If you get 50% of any move you have done your job. Has a basic assumption changed to enable a new trend?
Gold off lows, still in the red around $1485 region
Gold maintained its offered tone near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1485 region and remained well within the striking distance of over one-month lows set on Monday.
WTI is climbing back to the $30 handle, within a range between $27 and $36 handles
The price of a barrel of oil is suffering the sap in demand following the impact of COVID-19 and prices are at the lowest ranges since January 2016. The four-year low on Monday occurred as US stock markets plunged on fears that the worst is yet to come.