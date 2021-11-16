USD/CHF probing resistance at 0.9300, lifted by further positive US data surprises

- USD/CHF has risen for a fifth straight day and is now testing resistance at the 93.00 level.
- Strong US inflation and economic data and the associated divergence in central bank tightening expectations has been the main driver.
USD/CHF has seen substantial upside throughout Tuesday’s session and is now up around 0.6% on the day at 0.9300. The main catalyst for Tuesday’s upside was a further positive US data surprises, which triggered a broad strengthening of the US dollar (the DXY is now at year-to-date highs in the 95.80s). The US October Retail Sales report was much better than expected and there was a stronger than expected rebound in October Industrial Production from September’s Hurricane Ida disruption-related slump.
There is significant resistance at the 0.9300 level in the form of a triple top from early/mid-October. Should that resistance be broken, then it seems likely that the next stop for USD/CHF would be the annual high at 0.9360.
Bullish run continues
USD/CHF is now set to have risen for five straight sessions, during which time it will have rallied over 2.0% from the low 0.9100s to current levels at 93.00. The initial catalyst for the rally was last week’s much hotter than expected US Consumer Price Inflation report, which sent the pair shooting above a negative trendline that had been capping the price action for more than six weeks. Technical momentum has thus played a role, as has the broader theme of central bank divergence.
That is to say, in wake of recent inflation and economic data surprises, markets have been moving to price in a more hawkish Fed. This divergence can be examined by looking at Short-Term Interest Rate (STIR) future markets. December 2022 Swiss France LIBOR futures are broadly unchanged versus last Wednesday’s pre-US CPI data levels at 100.52, implying an SNB rate of roughly -0.5% at the end of 2022, or 25bps of tightening from the bank’s current -0.75% rate. Contrast that with the more than 15 point move lower in the December 2022 Eurodollar future to around 99.05 from previously above 99.20. In other words, USD money markets have pretty much moved to price in three rate hikes from the Fed in 2022, versus two prior to the CPI release.
Watch the EUR/CHF 1.05 floor
USD/CHF traders should key an eye on a key level in the EUR/CHF cross. The Swiss National Bank has been keen to not let EUR/CHF slip below 1.05, indeed, this was the level it defended in the early stages of the pandemic. The pair tested the level on Monday, but has since rebounded somewhat. Some analysts are of the view that this time, the SNB might be willing to let the pair fall below 1.05.
According to Capital Economics, the “persistent weakness of Swiss inflation, and the resulting trend appreciation in the nominal exchange rate, presents the SNB with a moving target when assessing when it will intervene during bouts of upward pressure on the franc... Having defended the CHF 1.05 per euro mark in earnest last year, we suspect that the SNB’s “line in the sand” may now be closer to CHF 1.025, and that it could live with the franc rising to parity with the euro over the coming years.”
A rise in Covid-19 infection rates and Eurozone countries rushing to re-impose restrictions is one reason for FX markets to favour the Swiss Franc over the euro. With regards to the pandemic situation in Europe, things are likely to get far worse before they get any better. Any sustained move below 1.05 in EUR/CHF would make it difficult for USD/CHF to continue its recent rally. In the long-run, though, this is likely to scupper the broader trend of USD/CHF appreciation driven by economic/central bank divergence.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressuring 2021 lows and approaching 1.1300 Premium
A dismal market mood alongside upbeat US data sent EUR/USD to a fresh 2021 low of 1.1318. Soaring gas prices in the EU may hurt further the shared currency.
GBP/USD pulls away from session highs on dollar strength Premium
GBP/USD lost its traction in the early American session and erased its daily gains to turn flat above 1.3400. Renewed USD strength on hawkish Fedspeak and rising US Treasury bond yield is not allowing the pair to preserve its recovery momentum.
Gold: Corrective decline could reach 1,830 Premium
Gold reached a fresh multi-month high of $1,877.15 a troy ounce, a level that was last seen in June this year, trimming intraday gains and returning to the 1,850 price zone ahead of Wall Street’s opening.
Cryptos face market-wide profit-taking
Btc remains extended from its weekly Tenkan-Sen, suggesting a retracement is likely to occur. ETH is exposed to significant gaps on its weekly Ichimoku chart. XRP may surprise market participants by outperforming BTC and ETH for the first time in many months.
US Retail Sales: The Fed gets an early Christmas present Premium
The Federal Reserve can rest easy. American consumers may be upset with inflation but that has not dampened their enthusiasm for holiday shopping. October Retail Sales soar 1.7%, Control Group 1.6%.