USD/CHF Price Forecast: Extends slide toward 0.8000

The USD/CHF dives for the fourth consecutive day, trades at around 0.8000 after losing 0.55% late Tuesday, during the North American session. Worse than expected US economic data, and a tariff reduction to Switzerland, boosted the Swiss Franc during the trading session.

USD/CHF Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The USD/CHF seems poised to test key support seen at the 20- and 50-day SMAs at around 0.8002/0.7982. A breach of that confluence could sponsor a leg down towards the October 29 low of 0.7925, before testing 0.7900.

Conversely, if USD/CHF rallies above 0.8100, the next resistance would be the November 5 swing high at 0.8124, before testing the 200-day SMA at 0.8261.

USD/CHF Price Chart – Daily

USD/CHF daily chart