USD/CHF Price Forecast: Extends slide toward 0.8000
- USD/CHF falls 0.55% amid risk aversion and weak US economic data.
- Pair nears key support; break lower could expose deeper downside levels.
- Recovery above resistance may open path toward 200-day SMA and broader rebound potential.
The USD/CHF dives for the fourth consecutive day, trades at around 0.8000 after losing 0.55% late Tuesday, during the North American session. Worse than expected US economic data, and a tariff reduction to Switzerland, boosted the Swiss Franc during the trading session.
USD/CHF Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The USD/CHF seems poised to test key support seen at the 20- and 50-day SMAs at around 0.8002/0.7982. A breach of that confluence could sponsor a leg down towards the October 29 low of 0.7925, before testing 0.7900.
Conversely, if USD/CHF rallies above 0.8100, the next resistance would be the November 5 swing high at 0.8124, before testing the 200-day SMA at 0.8261.
USD/CHF Price Chart – Daily
Swiss Franc Price This week
The table below shows the percentage change of Swiss Franc (CHF) against listed major currencies this week. Swiss Franc was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.21%
|-0.00%
|0.11%
|-0.28%
|-0.56%
|-0.56%
|-0.63%
|EUR
|0.21%
|0.19%
|0.37%
|-0.09%
|-0.36%
|-0.37%
|-0.45%
|GBP
|0.00%
|-0.19%
|0.26%
|-0.28%
|-0.56%
|-0.56%
|-0.64%
|JPY
|-0.11%
|-0.37%
|-0.26%
|-0.46%
|-0.73%
|-0.72%
|-0.84%
|CAD
|0.28%
|0.09%
|0.28%
|0.46%
|-0.20%
|-0.30%
|-0.42%
|AUD
|0.56%
|0.36%
|0.56%
|0.73%
|0.20%
|-0.01%
|-0.08%
|NZD
|0.56%
|0.37%
|0.56%
|0.72%
|0.30%
|0.01%
|-0.07%
|CHF
|0.63%
|0.45%
|0.64%
|0.84%
|0.42%
|0.08%
|0.07%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Swiss Franc from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CHF (base)/USD (quote).
Author
Christian Borjon Valencia
FXStreet
Christian Borjon began his career as a retail trader in 2010, mainly focused on technical analysis and strategies around it. He started as a swing trader, as he used to work in another industry unrelated to the financial markets.